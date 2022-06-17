ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Western Mass. school districts gear up for summer school with dwindling COVID cases

westernmassnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpringfield officers recognized for quickly capturing Gray House break-in suspect. Local clergy reacts, discusses safety following deadly Alabama...

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

LIST: Upcoming fireworks displays

(WGGB/WSHM) - The night skies over several western Massachusetts communities will soon be illuminated by fireworks. Holyoke - 9:15 p.m., Holyoke Community College (rain date: June 25) Whately - 8:45 p.m., field behind S. White Dickinson Library on Chestnut Plain Road (rain date: June 25) JUNE 25. Chicopee - 9:30...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
geekbloggers.com

Online Toll Payment www.paybyplatema.com

Paybyplatema Login: EZDriveMA used Paybyplatema as a quick way to pay invoices through the link. The EZDriveMA program in Massachusetts is a way to pay tolls electronically. This platform was made and is kept up by the Department of Transportation. On this portal, anyone in the US can set up an EZPass MA account and a Pay by plate MA account. Onwards, pictures show how to do the same thing.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

COVID Risk in Mass. Drops Dramatically

Only one of Massachusetts' 14 counties are now considered high risk for COVID-19, down from 12 just three weeks ago, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest data released Thursday shows Hampden County in the high risk category and Hampshire County at medium...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Health
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Education
Springfield, MA
Coronavirus
State
Alabama State
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Education
Seacoast Current

What’s Open and Closed for Juneteenth in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

For the first time on Monday, Juneteenth will be recognized as a federal holiday. This day commemorates June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure that all enslaved people became free due to the Emancipation Proclamation. It celebrates the end of slavery at the closure of the Civil War, and is sometimes referred to as the nation's second Independence Day.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
kiiky.com

15 Best Trade Schools in MA (Massachusetts) in 2022

Trade schools, often known as vocational or technical schools, provide you with skills-based educational programs that prepare you for careers in fields such as plumbing, welding, cosmetology, and technology. When compared to students in four-year programs, trade school students have numerous advantages. Trade schools in MA, for example, provide programs...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School#School Districts#Covid#Gray House#Easton Police#Cnn
Live 95.9

18 Delicious Breweries You Can Visit in Western Massachusetts

Massachusetts has a long pastime with alcohol. The history of beer and bars is intertwined in Massachusetts state history so much so that Boston Magazine says the first bar in the country opened in Boston on March 4, 1634. While the alcohol industry has certainly changed since then, Massachusetts is...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for role in violent southeastern Massachusetts drug ring

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in Boston for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that spanned across the District. Tony Goncalves, 24, of Brockton, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In October 2021, Goncalves pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, oxycodone and marijuana and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base and marijuana.
BROCKTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: gun control talks on the federal level amid Alabama shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A deadly shooting inside an Alabama church Thursday night comes as negotiations on gun control continue on the federal level. Right now, negotiations are taking place in the U.S. Senate to pass some kind of gun control measure. We spoke with Congressman Richard Neal to get his reaction to this latest shooting. And where things stand on the federal level.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Boston

MBTA commuters will see a lot of changes starting Monday

BOSTON -- Commuters will have to deal with big changes on the T starting Monday. The Orange, Red, and Blue lines will all now run on Saturday schedules during the week. The changes come after a transit inspector's report found the MBTA doesn't have enough staff for its control center. Reducing the number of trains will help them spread out their dispatchers' schedules, the agency said. On average, commuters will have to wait an extra five minutes for their trains. "I'm sure their hand was forced a little bit to some extent. That's what I would imagine anyway, and I hope you can...
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

Did You Know Monday Is A Federal Holiday in Massachusetts

Massachusetts and it's neighboring states have officially declared Juneteenth as a Federal Holiday as President Biden signed the measure last year as neighboring New York also gives government workers a paid day off. But it should NOT be treated as a long weekend as it should be used as a day to reflect on a pivotal moment in history. In neighboring Connecticut, this motion will not be implemented until next year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westobserver.com

Ever wonder why Mass. bridges are lit with different colors?

When I first moved to Boston, I would spend most evenings taking a walk. It was winter during the pandemic, and I was craving some sort of light. I found it in the Leonard P. Zakim Memorial Bridge. Some nights the cables would shine a bright blue, another night a grassy green. I always wondered: What do the colors represent?
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Retiring owners plan to sell Massachusetts-based Marathon Sports

BOSTON — Popular running stores in the Boston area and in two other New England states will soon have a new owner. Marathon Sports is being sold to Fleet Feet in a deal that's expected to close in July, the businesses announced. The sale will coincide with the retirements of current Marathon Sports owners Colin and Penny Peddie.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

Fugitive from New Bedford, endangered children found after week on the run

NEW BEDFORD -- A man wanted on charges of sexually abusing a child was caught in Connecticut after a week on the run, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced.New Bedford Police said 46-year-old Leon Mejia Vincente left the area with his two children after they issued an arrest warrant. He was found and arrested in Willimantic around 3 p.m. on Friday.His two children, a 17-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy, were found with him. They are now in the care of Connecticut youth services.Police issued an arrest warrant for rape and assault charges on June 8. His daughter had last been seen on June 14, police said. 
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Letter to the Editor: It is time that Massachusetts changes Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day

There is a bill before the Massachusetts legislature asking that Massachusetts join Vermont and Maine in changing Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day. Yet for some reason several of our local state representatives are hesitant to move the bill forward. Perhaps they have forgotten the ugly, brutal history associated with the discoverer of the New World, Cristoforo Colombo, otherwise known as Christopher Columbus.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mental health access: Massachusetts residents, including kids, could see expanded care options under newly passed bill

Bay Staters, including the commonwealth’s youngest residents, could soon benefit from expanded access to mental and behavioral health care following legislation the House of Representatives passed this week to combat a yawning gap in treatment and preventive services. The House, in a unanimous vote Thursday evening, advanced a bill...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy