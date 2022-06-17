$100 Invested In Wipro 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Blackstone Strategic BGB. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 67 cents per share. On Wednesday, Blackstone Strategic will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 67 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO