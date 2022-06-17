ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn football likely to add WKU grad transfer edge Marcus Bragg

By Mary Kate Hughes
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Auburn football coaching staff is putting full effort into recruiting the class of 2023, they are also focused on filling the gaps in the 2022 roster ahead of head coach Bryan Harsin’s second season on the Plains. One of the position groups most in need of...

flywareagle.com

The Trussville Tribune

Moody wins 7-on-7 tournament at Auburn

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor AUBURN — The Moody Blue Devils are setting the stage for Jake Ganus’s first year as head coach, storming through the Auburn University 7-on-7 camp this past week and winning seven of eight games to claim the overall victory for the event. “We had a really great day,” Ganus said. […]
MOODY, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama DE commit Yhonzae Pierre dominates 1-on-1s at camp

Alabama football’s four-star defensive end commit, Yhonzae Pierre put up a dominant performance at the Nick Saban Football Camp Saturday. Pierre attends Eufaula High School in Eufaula, Alabama. He verbally committed to the Crimson Tide in April over Auburn, Georgia and others. The Alabama commit return to Tuscaloosa to camp Saturday and showed why the Tide are excited to have him on board.
EUFAULA, AL
Alabama Football
WSFA

Auburn held to 4 hits in MCWS opening loss

OMAHA, Ne. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers played their opening game of the 2022 Men’s College World Series Saturday night, falling to Ole Miss 5-1. The Tigers were held to just four hits all night - none through the first four innings. The Tigers scoring their first and only...
AUBURN, AL
fanrecap.com

Alabama high school hires former Auburn DE as interim head coach for 2022 season

WKRG sports host Simone Eli reported on Friday that former Auburn defensive end Antonio Coleman had been hired as the interim head coach at Williamson High School for the 2022 season. He has been the team’s defensive coordinator for the past six years and will now have the opportunity to be the successor of former Williamson head coach Melvin Pete Jr.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn gets its first Wing Stop, and another is in the works for Opelika

Wing Stop is opening its first restaurant in the Auburn-Opelika area on Monday. The new store will be at 231 North Dean Road in Auburn, directly across from Kroger, and a future store is in the works for Opelika. The restaurant will be mostly take-out. Carteina Riddick, director of operations...
opelikaobserver.com

Lake Martin Now Has 1-Hour Alcohol Delivery

AUBURN — Fetchme announced on June 7 the launch of alcohol delivery services for three of its newest cities in Alabama: Tuscaloosa, Birmingham and Lake Martin. FetchMe is committed to making alcohol delivery incredible, enjoyable and amazingly convenient for all customers older than 21 years. Alcohol delivery will be made available for consumers in time for the kick off of the summer season. FetchMeAlcohol is a service designed to uplift local package stores, distilleries, wineries and breweries owned by local entrepreneurs. Through FetchMe, local alcohol businesses are empowered by giving them important online resources, education and digital capabilities to bring their alcohol products to market for online distribution at fetchmealcohol.com.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Opelika woman to compete in 2022 Ms. Full-Figured Alabama Pageant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While women from all over Georgia are in Columbus to participate in the Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Teen competition, there’s also another competition happening in Alabama with a twist. Seven contestants will take the stage next weekend promoting beauty, fashion, and women loving themselves...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Juneteenth celebrations kick off in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn’s second annual Juneteenth celebration kicked off Saturday at the city’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. The free event was sponsored by Councilwoman Connie Fitch-Taylor and the Juneteenth Planning Committee. Guest speaker Reverend Dr. Torrance D. Vickerstaff spoke about the importance of Juneteenth. “We...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Alabama’s The Destination Resort up for top glamping award

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - If camping isn’t your thing, maybe you should give glamping a shot. Simply put, it’s glamorous camping, where you don’t have to forgo some of your favorites that keep you comfy. If you want to get really fancy, there’s a place in Dadeville you need to check out.
DADEVILLE, AL
AL.com

Historic Alabama tower reopens to public after 20 years

The Flagg Mountain Tower has reopened to the public after 20 years of closure. Flagg Mountain is the southernmost Appalachian peak over 1,000 feet, located in the Weogufka State Forest in Coosa County, Alabama. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey attended last week’s reopening ceremony. “It was a pleasure to visit Coosa...
ALABAMA STATE
