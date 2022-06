Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Thursday that Ezekiel Elliott is fully healthy and has had a tremendous offseason. (Clarence E. Hill, Jr. on Star-Telegram.com) Elliott played with a partially torn PCL for most of the 2021 season, setting his numbers back from his usual dominance. His ADP is currently 34, but he does come with a bit of risk given his age and the emergence of Tony Pollard last season. The 26-year-old has never had fewer than 268 touches in any year, and he still plays in a high-powered offense, though it would behoove fantasy managers to grab Pollard for some protection in Round 7 or 8.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO