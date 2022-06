It is Ryan Zimmerman weekend at Nationals Park, as the Washington Nationals are set to retire his No. 11 on Saturday. The event was announced before the season and is finally taking place. It is quite the honor for Zimmerman, who spent all 16 of his big league seasons in D.C. He was a 2-time All-Star who became the first real face of the franchise for the Washington Nationals after formerly being known as the Montreal Expos.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO