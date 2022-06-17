At Triple-A El Paso, Robinson Canó not quite ready to write final chapter

Matt Batten never really had posters on his wall, but he’s sure he’s got some Robinson Canó baseball cards stashed somewhere back home.

Likely a lot of pinstripes in that collection.

Before his own baseball schedule picked up, he’d take the train from Fairfield County, Conn., into the Bronx for roughly 30 Yankees games a year.

“I was one of the fans that would sit with the ‘bleacher creatures’ at Yankee Stadium,” the 26-year-old Batten said. “Growing up, he was one of my guys. Him and (Derek) Jeter were awesome to watch. To play with someone that you looked up to and studied, especially as I got further on (in professional baseball), it’s honestly a little surreal.”

Surreal has certainly been a popular word around Southwest University Park since the 39-year-old Canó first pulled a SpongeBob SquarePants theme jersey over his shoulders last weekend.

Admittedly, those aren’t a favorite of the 20-something-year-old Padres minor leaguers assigned to Triple-A El Paso, but Canó can’t help but smile at what his children — 11-year-old Robinson and 5-year-old Galia — will think of seeing pictures of dad in the cartoonish threads when they visit later this summer.

Canó’s plans to bring them to visit after the end of their school year haven’t changed despite the Padres cutting him loose from the big-league team earlier this month. He briefly flirted with free agency before ultimately signing a minor league deal with the Padres with the idea he’d find the at-bats he needs in El Paso.

“I still love the game so much,” Canó said. “I have a lot left in the tank.”

There’s a lot on the resume, too.

He’s a career .301 hitter across 17 years in the majors, only Jeff Kent (377 to 335) has more homers among second basemen and Cano has nearly 200 more hits than Kent while suiting up for the Yankees, Mariners, Mets and briefly the Padres. The eight-time All-Star has also been suspended twice now for steroids, costing him 80 games in Seattle in 2018 and all of the 2021 season with the Mets.

An investment of a prior regime, new Mets owner Steve Cohen didn’t bat an eye at cutting Canó with nearly $45 million still owed to him after a slow start (8-for-41) amid scarce usage. The at-bats weren’t all that regular in San Diego (3-for-33), either, but Canó nevertheless found quite the following in a young clubhouse that had the likes of Jose Azocar and even Manny Machado leaning in anytime he had some wisdom or a story to share.

Among the Padres’ most prized prospects assigned to their top minor league affiliate, from CJ Abrams to Luis Campusano to the fast-rising Esteury Ruiz, Canó’s gravitational pull is even greater.

“Woooo, that’s a good experience,” Dominican infielder Eddie Rosario said of sharing a clubhouse with a childhood idol. “I’ve been talking to him a lot. I told him he was my favorite player when I was a kid.”

Not even 44-year-old manager Jared Sandberg, nephew of Hall-of-Famer Ryne Sandberg, is unfazed when Canó walks through the clubhouse doors. He grew up in Olympia, Wash., before serving as the Mariners’ big-league bench coach the previous two years, so he knows all about Canó’s impact in the Pacific Northwest. With the Padres, Sandberg is entrusted with readying minor leaguers for the majors, an admittedly delicate task to balance now that Canó is on board with the expectation of playing every day on a team full of prospects who also need to play.

On Tuesday, it was Canó’s turn to sit. A text from Sandberg that morning delivered the news.

“I was nervous,” Sandberg said with a laugh. “I actually didn’t get much sleep the night before. I was pretty stressed out knowing I had to send that text. And then when I did, he’s like, ‘OK, cool.’”

Hours later, Canó popped out of the clubhouse to get his work in anyway in triple-digit heat. He took grounders on his knees alongside Abrams, Batten and Rosario, rotated through infield work at second base and hit on the field. Between groups, Canó stopped Abrams in the dugout to ask him about the thickness of the rubber grip wrapped around the handle of his bat. Something a bit thinner could help Abrams tap into more power, Canó suggested, before inviting Abrams to test his grip strength with a firm handshake and then imploring the 21-year-old shortstop to squeeze his right biceps.

“That’s my favorite thing, to watch him work,” Batten said. “He doesn’t just love 7 o’clock (games). He loves the approach and preparing. It’s special. That’s how you understand there’s levels to this.”

Even on the bench Tuesday, Canó’s influence was easy to spot, as he was on the top step of the dugout throughout a 10-9 win over visiting Las Vegas. He chatted up the young teammates perpetually in his orbit during the game and pulled them away from some of the pre- and post-game spreads he’s provided — “They’ve been top shelf,” catcher Brett Sullivan said with a smile. “Some steak, a couple sushis” — and into the indoor batting cage and weight room before and after games.

Consider it paying forward the kindness shown to him in his early days with the Yankees from the likes of Bernie Williams and Alex Rodriguez.

“I don’t see that as an obligation,” Canó said. “I just see it as that’s me as a person. Not only about baseball, but anything I could share and help with the knowledge that I have. My whole life I was always willing to talk to and help the guys.”

Down the road, Canó can envision himself in some type of role in a front office or perhaps as even a roving minor league instructor.

His stay with the Chihuahuas, however, is still about him whipping his swing into shape.

He drove in a run with a single in his first at-bat in that SpongeBob SquarePants jersey that later fetched more in a charity auction than all but the jersey signed by the whole team. He’s 5-for-18 to start his first non-rehab minor league action since 2005, which included a two-run double chopped down the first-base line Wednesday after Las Vegas manager Fran Riordan, with an open base, intentionally walked Brent Rooker to face Canó.

Yes, Rooker already had one home run in the game and went on to obliterate another baseball that night (477 feet at 110 mph), but the decision to face a Hall-of-Faeme-caliber bat instead of a 27-year-old with 65 games in the majors is the clearest indication yet that everyone here — even crowds in the few thousands buzzing with each announced at-bat — understands just where Canó is in his career.

Even Canó.

“I just decided to keep going,” he said. “I need to get at-bats. I haven’t gotten that many this year. … Especially with a year without playing, I need to get some at-bats and get myself going.”

What he did over the winter in the Dominican Republic (.825 OPS in 17 games) and even in spring training with the Mets (.847 OPS in eight games), Canó says, are reasons to believe he indeed still has life left in his bat. The Padres aren’t under any illusions that he’ll be much more than a left-handed bat to cycle off the bench and into occasional starts at second and DH should he make his way back to San Diego, as was the case in May. But neither he nor the organization are putting a timeline on the latest partnership, maybe his last chance to re-write a maligned ending to what was once a Hall-of-Fame career.

Not that Canó is thinking about that just yet.

There will be plenty of time for that.

“I haven’t thought about Robinson Canó, last chapter,” he said. “I’m just here right now. Before I think about anything, I have to put myself together, get myself ready and maybe after that I can think about what I’m going to do.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .