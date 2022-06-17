ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Annecy: Netflix Animation Debuts New Footage From Filmmakers Including Henry Selick and Jordan Peele

By Carolyn Giardina
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SojO4_0gEMJFlD00

Netflix Animation showcased a bevy of upcoming, diverse projects this week at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival: That included the unveiling of a scene from the anticipated Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio; the world premiere of Oscar winner Chris Williams’ original The Sea Beast , which premieres July 8 on the streaming service; and new footage from Henry Selick and Jordan Peele ’s stop-motion Wendell & Wild.

The animation arm has been closely watched since April, when during its first-quarter earnings announcement, Netflix reported it had lost 200,000 subscribers in the quarter and expected to lose an additional 2 million during the second quarter. Since then, its animation business was affected by layoffs and several cancelled projects, such as Meghan Markle’s Pearl .

More from The Hollywood Reporter

At the the same time, Netflix Animation is the process of opening a new Burbank facility to house its original feature animation projects.

During Annecy, in addition to del Toro’s Pinocchio (slated for a December release), Netflix featured classic stop-motion with Oscar-nominated Selick ( Coraline ) and Oscar winner Peele’s Wendell & Wild, which follows scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele), who enlist the aid of tough teen Kat Elliot (Lyric Ross) to summon them to the Land of the Living. In new footage screened at the festival, the brothers are wearing stripes in what appears to be a sort of prison, and aim to leave what they consider hell. In a recorded message to festival attendees, Selick said, “I believe animation isn’t a genre onto itself but a way to tell all stories. For me, stop-motion is the most magical way to tell stories.” Wendell & Wild is expected to debut in the fall.

Another planned fall release is My Father’s Dragon, from Oscar-nominated director Nora Twomey ( The Breadwinner ) and Ireland-based animation studio Cartoon Saloon ( Wolfwalkers ). Written by Meg Lefauve (Academy Award-nominated for Inside Out ) and based on the children’s book from Ruth Stiles Gannett, the story follows Elmer (Jacob Tremblay), who runs away from his new home in the city in search of a young dragon who waits to be rescued. The clip that Twomey (a founding partner in Cartoon Saloon) introduced at Annecy reveals Cartoon Saloon’s distinctive hand-drawn style of animation, as Elmer meets a pair of tigers. The voice cast also includes Rita Moreno, Alan Cumming, Whoopi Goldberg and Ian McShane.

Features coming to Netflix beyond 2022 include Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris’s E ntergalactic, which Netflix announced will premiere Sept. 30, 2023, on the streaming service. Helmed by Fletcher Moles, the New York-set story follows a young artist named Jabari (Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi) as he attempts to balance love and success. Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former, when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl Meadow (Jessica Williams). With the date announcement, Netflix released a new teaser .

Others include Nimona , the movie that started production at Blue Sky Studios before its parent, Fox, was acquired by Disney, which subsequently shut the animation studio. Nimona moved to Netflix, under the direction of Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, and follows a knight who is framed for a crime he didn’t commit and a shape-shifting teen named Nimona. DNEG is producing the animation for Entergalactic and Nimona.

Also not yet dated but showcased at Annecy are Netflix features The Magician’s Elephant, based on Kate DiCamillo’s novel, which marks the directorial debut of Wendy Rogers and follows Peter (voiced by Noah Jupe), who must find a mysterious elephant; and ONI: Thunder God’s Tale, set in a world of Japanese mythology, from creator/showrunner Dice Tsutsumi (an Oscar nominee for 2014 animated short The Dam Keeper ).

Among the series previewed at Annecy was preschool series Spirit Rangers , created by Chumash tribal member Karissa Valencia and exec produced by Chris Nee; and My Dad the Bounty Hunter , an action-comedy exec produced by Everett Downing and Patrick Harpin, that follows the toughest bounty hunter in the galaxy, whose family on Earth has no idea what he does for a living.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Latifah Reveals the Gift Adam Sandler Bought for Her After Their ‘Hustle’ Premiere

Queen Latifah is about to get the chance to walk a mile in Adam Sandler’s shoes. Latifah visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where she chatted with host Jimmy Kimmel about Hustle, the LeBron James-produced Netflix drama in which she stars opposite Sandler, who plays a struggling basketball scout. Kimmel seemed to find it amusing that the stars play husband and wife in the film, with the host asking her, “Did you ever imagine you’d be playing Adam Sandler’s significant other?”More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix's 'Hustle': Film Review'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Drops Film...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tyler Perry Clarifies He Was “De-escalating” the Situation Not “Comforting” Will Smith After Oscars Slap

While speaking with Gayle King for a Tribeca Festival chat in New York City on Monday, Tyler Perry clarified something when the topic of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars came up. During the wide-ranging conversation, the prolific producer was asked if Will Smith would keep his namesake soundstage at Tyler Perry Studios, as the 12 stages are named after someone Perry admires. The question sparked a notable hesitancy to discuss the now-infamous moment.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Body Parts': Film Review | Tribeca 2022'Subject': Film Review | Tribeca 2022Penelope Cruz, Andrew Garfield and More Stars at Chanel's Tribeca...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans Join Ben Affleck’s Untitled Nike Sports Marketing Pic

Ozark star Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker and Marlon Wayans will join Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in Prime Video’s untitled Nike sports marketing film. The ensemble cast also includes Matthew Maher, Chris Messina, Tom Papa and Julius Tennon in a movie centered around Nike’s long-shot effort to sign Michael Jordan to its shoe company. Affleck will also direct the pic for Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis Set to Receive Kering Women in Motion Award During Cannes Film FestivalMinnie Driver on Why Being Told She Wasn't "Hot Enough" by 'Good Will Hunting' Producer...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meg Lefauve
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Nora Twomey
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Noah Jupe
Person
Henry Selick
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

5 suspenseful Netflix originals to stream now if you loved The Lincoln Lawyer

Ever since it hit Netflix two weeks ago, The Lincoln Lawyer has been dominating the charts. This original drama series is based on the same Michael Connelly novels as the 2011 movie starring Matthew McConaughey. David E. Kelley — creator of Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, and Big Little Lies — is behind this adaptation, so it’s no surprise everyone is watching.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animation Studio#Netflix Animation#Wendell Wild#Burbank
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
DoYouRemember?

‘Lightyear’ Team Offers Reasons Why Tim Allen Was Replaced

June 17 reintroduces Toy Story fans to their favorite space ranger with Lightyear, a film following the adventures of Buzz Lightyear. It is presented as a movie that the cast of the Toy Story films would watch and so acts as an origin for the action figure Andy came to love so much. But that action figure had been voiced by Tim Allen. In Lightyear, Buzz is voiced by Chris Evans. Why?
MOVIES
CNET

More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Sexy Swimsuit As She Films New Movie: Photos

If Julia Roberts is waiting there on the beach, it’s a no-brainer decision to “leave the world behind.” Julia, 54, hit the beach to film a scene in her new Netflix thriller, and she dressed for the sunny weather. The Pretty Woman star rocked an olive green one-piece swimsuit with a low cut, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt (as a cover-up), and a pair of cutoff shorts. The “Daisy Duke” denim shorts allowed Julia to show off her incredibly toned legs while filming a scene with Ethan Hawke and Charlie Evans. Julia wore her lusciously long hair loose and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Sorry to Be the One to Say It, but Ryan Gosling Is Giving Major Cringe as Ken in ‘Barbie’

Click here to read the full article. To say we’re ready for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is an understatement. Margot Robbie looks gorgeous as the film’s protagonist, and Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Little Women were Oscar-nominated masterpieces. But on Wednesday, Warner Brothers released the first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken. And it’s giving full camp, full cringe. We’re not sure how Mattel is going to feel about this. With his platinum locks, light-wash denim vest, and Calvin Klein-inspired underwear peeking over his low-rise jeans, we’re already lining up therapy appointments for the nightmares this is sure to give us. La La Land homeboy looks like one of those...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
45K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy