Florida State

LETTER: Supporters of the Florida Guardian Ad Litem are appreciated

By Letter to the editor
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 2 days ago
Florida Guardian Ad Litem was established in Bay County more than 30 years ago. Once a judge appoints the Guardian Ad Litem to an abused or neglected child, a multi-disciplinary team is assigned that includes an attorney, a child advocate manager and a dedicated volunteer.

The team together advocates for the legal interest for the child, using a best interest standard. Guardian Ad Litem provides critical information and recommendations to the judge who stands in the parent’s shoes and makes decisions on the safety and welfare of the child.

We appreciate the continued support of Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature in helping us achieve our mission of advocating and representing every child in Florida’s dependency court system in the courtroom and the community.

When the judge appoints Florida Guardian Ad Litem the child gets:

  • The benefit of a multi-disciplinary team that includes an attorney, volunteer and certified Child Advocate Manager.
  • Guardianship legal representation by a Guardian ad Litem attorney representing the child’s best interests.
  • Support from a trained volunteer throughout the duration of the case.
  • A link to the child’s community and support from Guardian Ad Litem public-private partnerships.

The Florida Guardian Ad Litem Office is legal representation and is the best way to represent the legal interests of Florida’s abused and neglected children. We appreciate our local and state leaders, community supporters, wonderful volunteers, staff and attorneys who dedicate their expertise for the safety and well- being of our most vulnerable children.

— Fred Hapner, Circuit Director, 14th Judicial Circuit, Florida Guardian Ad Litem

