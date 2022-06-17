ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

LETTER: Let's call out the offenders and put the onus on them

By Letter to the editor
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 2 days ago
I was distraught to receive a notice from PCB officials regarding beach closures for a quarter-mile of beach between Long Beach Resort and Boardwalk Beach.

The area has been a continuing trouble spot, where young people gather at night. The crowds of 300-400 people are often loud and unruly, and this is the site of a recent shooting.

While I am not indisposed to closing the beach when there is cause, I am disturbed that those law-abiding citizens, those responsible owners of rental property and their guests are lumped in with the trouble makers and as a result are punished because authorities cannot or will not identify and punish the offenders.

Police Chief J.R. Talamantez states the problem stems from those owners who rent to underage guests.

I have a second home and a rental property on the beach next to Boardwalk. We positively vet our renters and make sure they are 25 years old or older. We have never had a problem. Our renters, through us, convey to the state, Bay County, Panama City Beach and the Bay County Tourist Development Council the following taxes: 6% state sales/use tax, 5% county tourist development tax, 1% county sales tax and 1% PCB local tax (with $50 minimum)

Add the property tax we pay and the sales taxes remitted by our guests and ourselves and it comes to quite a tidy sum, given the thousands upon thousands of visitors. Enough to patrol the beaches for the benefit of law-abiding guests and residents and enough to keep those beaches open.

Let's call out the offenders and put the onus on them and stop the shotgun approach to managing our self-created problems.

— Gordon Grail, Panama City Beach

To submit a letter to the editor, email pcnhletters@pcnh.com.

