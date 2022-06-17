ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: Public schools not used for education is not acceptable

By Letter to the editor
Panama City News Herald
 2 days ago
Returning from my Rotary Club meeting on June 16, expecting the normal reality of deteriorating schools called Everitt and Springfield, I was met with a singularly new sight: a parking lot full of fire trucks from a multitude of municipalities. In the past, it’s been an occasional police or fire department vehicle, but never a full lot or so many municipalities involved.

Now no one has more respect for our first responders than I, be they law enforcement, fire protection or medical — after 25 years in the Air Force, I almost feel a kindred spirit for we all strive to protect the public and the nation ... but several thoughts crossed my mind.

Past inference to my questioning, pleading and begging about restoring our local middle and elementary schools here in Springfield — from several layers of BDS administration — has been everything from “not cost effective” to “later, maybe.” So here we are, the facilities obviously still in use, simply not for educating kids for which the taxpayers are paying.

Speaking of taxpayer funding — whether it is state or the local portion to which we all contribute — what is the justification that allows municipal entities the use of facilities under the auspices of BDS and taxpayer funding intended for public education? Are not the continuing lighting and environmental cost absorbed by BDS or are the different municipal departments offsetting BDS costs for the time they utilize the supposedly abandoned and unused facilities?

Are the public expectations of elected officials being effective stewards of public funds being met? Is the term malfeasance unnecessary and still locked tightly in the tome called “Webster’s”?

—Gerry Lowther, Springfield

To submit a letter to the editor, email pcnhletters@pcnh.com.

