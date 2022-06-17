4th suspect arrested in shootings that left 2 Flagler Palm Coast High School students dead

A fourth man has been arrested for his role in a feud which led to the killing of two Flagler Palm Coast High School students who were innocent bystanders in separate shootings in south Bunnell earlier this year, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Terrell Sampson, 18, of Bunnell, was arrested on Thursday and charged with attempted second-degree murder in the killing of Noah Smith of Bunnell. The Sheriff’s Office also charged Russell Hillard, 30, with harboring a fugitive.

Smith was shot on Jan. 12 and Keymarion Hall was shot on May 3. Both were innocent bystanders, and both were 16 years old and students at Flagler Palm Coast High School.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Sampson since earlier this week and they found him on Thursday in a home on Wedge Lane in Palm Coast, according to a press release.

Reward Increased: Reward increased for FPC high school student's killer, only days after 2nd student killed

FPC student shot and killed: Police: FPC student, 16, shot and killed in Bunnell; another person wounded

3 arrested: 3 men arrested in deaths of Flagler County teens; sheriff calls shooting 'street justice'

16-year-old killed: FPC High School student fatally shot in Bunnell; sheriff warns against retaliation

While other occupants of the residence walked out when the Sheriff's Office arrived, Sampson remained inside, a report states. Sampson eventually exited the residence at 4:33 p.m. about 40 minutes after the Sheriff's Office began loud public address announcements, the report stated.

Hillard was arrested and charged with felony accessory after the fact and resisting officer without violence.

Besides Sampson, the Sheriff's Office has arrested three other men in the killings: Tyrese Patterson, 20, of Palm Coast; Devandre Williams, 18, whose arrest report listed Bunnell and Daytona Beach as residences, and Stephen Monroe, 23, of Oak Hill.

Patterson, Williams and Monroe are each charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Smith and were being held without bail in the Flagler County jail.

Williams was also charged with second-degree murder with a firearm and attempted second-degree murder with a firearm in the shooting of Hall.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said during a press conference on Tuesday that a group in Palm Coast, known as GSO (Get Stepped On) and a group in south Bunnell were engaged in “street justice” after Sampson and members of the Bunnell group shot at a vehicle occupied by the Palm Coast group.

Sampson was arrested May 5 on a charge of possession of a firearm but was released May 7 after posting $100,000 bail.

Noah Smith's killing

The report stated that Smith, identified as “NS,” was hanging out with five people, including Sampson, in the 400 block of South Anderson Street about 10:11 p.m. on Jan. 12.

Meanwhile, a black Kia driven by Devandre Williams and occupied by Tyrese Patterson and Stephen Monroe drove to south Bunnell from a home on Rosepetal Lane in Palm Coast.

The Kia slowed or stopped on South Anderson Street and the car’s occupants and Sampson “engaged in an antagonistic verbal exchange,” the report stated.

Another person told Sampson not to start anything in front of his residence and to leave and Sampson did, the report stated.

The Kia then headed south on South Anderson Street. But Sampson fired at the vehicle from a side yard, the report stated. The people in the vehicle drove away, the report stated.

Smith entered his home on South Anderson Street and said that Williams and Sampson were outside shooting, the report stated.

Smith then walked back outside, the report stated.

Meanwhile, the vehicle sped back east on East Booe Street and stopped at the intersection with South Anderson Street briefly, the report stated. Surveillance cameras recorded muzzle flashes coming from the right passenger side of the vehicle, the report stated. According to a report, Patterson and Monroe fired guns.

The vehicle then drove away.

Smith was struck by a single gunshot in the pelvic/hip area and died, the report stated.

Keymarion Hall's killing

Devandre Williams was a passenger in a car about 10:17 p.m. on May 3 which surveillance video recording slowing at the intersection of East Booe Street and South Pine Street in Bunnell, a report stated. Monroe was also in the car, the report stated.

About 15 muzzle flashes were seen from the passenger side of the vehicle, the report stated. Shortly after that, a camera recorded a man running and firing nine shots at the fleeing car, the report stated.

Hall suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his head and and "leg area" and died early the next morning at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

Another man, Nysean Giddens, suffered two gunshot wounds to a leg, which were non-life threatening, the report stated. The report does not state what Hall and Giddens were doing before the shooting before the shooting.

Williams stated in an interview with deputies that he was asleep but woke up prior to the shooting when Monroe was playing “Okay” according to the report. The song is a “diss track” created by Monroe and references an ongoing dispute or “beef” between Williams and Monroe’s associates and a separate group, the report stated.

Williams stated that when the car stopped at the intersection, he saw several people standing on South Pine Street, the report stated. Williams said that Monroe handed him a gun and Williams said he started shooting from the rear passenger window in the direction of South Pine Street, the report stated. After the shooting, they headed back to Volusia County, the report stated.

Monroe told investigators that Williams told the driver to stop the car and when the driver did, Williams started shooting, the report stated.

Staly said earlier this week that Smith and Hall had done nothing wrong and were not the intended targets. He said Sampson was the target.

“I want to emphasize again the victims of the homicides were good kids. They were innocent victims,” Staly said.

Staly said detectives worked more than 2,500 hours on the cases and served more than 40 warrants.

"These were difficult cases based on the intertwining of the suspects, relatives and friends wanting to settle disputes with street justice," Staly stated in a press release. "I'm very proud of everyone that worked so hard and their dedication to finding justice for Noah and Keymarion and their families."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: 4th suspect arrested in shootings that left 2 Flagler Palm Coast High School students dead