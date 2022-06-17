ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleborough, MA

GNB Voc-Tech's redemption tour continues in Div. 3 State Final against Middleboro

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 2 days ago
Reaching the state final this year isn’t a surprise to GNB Voc-Tech head coach Craig Soares.

Soares saw this kind of potential early on from his Bears.

“I thought it, but I didn’t say anything,” he said. “My two assistants told me right from jump street, ‘I think we’ve got a team that can win it all.’ I was thinking it, but early on I wanted to tread lightly but I said, ‘I think you’re right.’”

The Bears opened the season by winning their first 19 games. They suffered a pair of losses to Dighton-Rehoboth and Middleboro to end the regular season with a record of 20-2.

Voc-Tech avenged its defeat to the Falcons earlier this week by beating D-R 8-3 in the Div. 3 State Semifinals.

The Bears will have an opportunity at redemption against the Sachems at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in the State Finals at UMass Amherst.

“They’re a very good team and they’re well coached,” said Soares of Middleboro. “I’d put them in the same caliber of D-R. They’re very good. You have to bring your game. Whatever team that shows up that day is going to be the team that wins.

“I know one thing for sure. My girls are ready to play and hopefully they’ve saved the best for last. I think they will.”

Since suffering a 6-1 loss to Middleboro on May 28, the Bears have gotten back on track in a big way. They breezed through a pair of State Vocational tournament games, winning 5-0 both times. Through four MIAA playoff games, Voc-Tech has outscored the opposition a combined 44-5 with three of those runs coming in one inning against Dighton-Rehoboth.

“We know we’re going up against a good team and a veteran team that is well coached,” said Middleboro head coach Dan Sylvia, an alum of GNB Voc-Tech. “They're a solid team. They belong here and we belong here.”

SOFTBALL:Playing together for a state title, a rare opportunity for GNB Voc-Tech's three sisters

This is Middleboro’s first state final appearance for not just the softball team but all female sports.

“This is the furthest any Middleboro female team has made it in school history,” said Sylvia, whose team started the year 1-3, but has won 20 of its last 21 games. “I’ve got a young team. I told them all season, ‘It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.’ The kids work hard.”

Sylvia has used three different pitchers — Cassidy Machado, Eva Jenness and Mel Rees — over the course of the season and said Saturday’s starter will be a game-time decision.

“Cassidy Machado has taken more of the load for us, but we have three pitchers in our program,” he said. “All three have started for us. And all three are capable pitchers. It really comes down to the matchup.”

Sylvia said leadoff batter Haley Puzzo has been strong at the plate along with Alex Welch and Rees, but anyone can hit.

“We’re solid one through nine to be honest with you,” he said. “We’ve got power up and down the lineup. We’re confident in what we do.

So are the Bears, who feature a standout pitcher, a stingy defense and a powerful offense.

Senior pitcher Madison Medeiros has given up just eight hits and three walks while striking out 33 batters in four playoff games. The defense has been led by the play of senior shortstop Kylee Caetano, who also has six hits, including a grand slam. Senior catcher Lena Tsonis has been a force at the plate, slugging eight hits, including a pair of home runs, in the tournament.

“This year coming in, I knew with Lena behind the plate and Maddie at pitcher and Kylee at shortstop, they were my three,” Soares said. “They’ve been money.”

Others have also stepped up in the playoffs, giving the Bears added firepower on offense.

Hayleigh Silva has eight hits, three RBIs and three runs scored in the playoffs while Ana Tsonis and Genesis Nunes both went 2-for-4 against the Falcons.

“The nice thing with this team here is I have other girls in there that have been hitting the ball right through the lineup,” Soares said. “We have some bunters and we have a slapper. We’ve got a nice little mix that most teams would love to have so we can play a couple of different ways depending on who we were playing.”

The Bears are just one more win away from proving their coaching staff right.

“I knew we were going to be good, but not this good,” Tsonis said. “We all proved everyone wrong. I do think that after the last game, we all believe we have a shot at actually winning all of this.”

Caetano added, “Winning would be a great way to go out.”

TALE OF THE TAPE

No. 2 GNB Voc-Tech vs. No. 3 Middleboro

What: Div. 3 State Final

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Where: UMass Amherst

Records: GNB Voc-Tech (24-2); Middleboro (21-4)

State Semifinals: GNB Voc-Tech 8, Dighton-Rehoboth 3; Middleboro 8, St. Mary’s (Lynn) 0

Regular season meetings: GNB Voc-Tech won 6-5 on April 9; Middleboro won 6-1 on May 28.

Comments / 0

 

WCVB

Inside the US Open food concessions at Brookline's Country Club

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Thousands of people are enjoying a rare event in Massachusetts, the U.S. Open, being hosted through Sunday at Brookline's "The Country Club." Hot food was a hot item at the U.S. Open Day 2 in Brookline. Spectators were taking advantage of what they called reasonable prices...
BROOKLINE, MA
Golf.com

Where does The Country Club rank on GOLF’s Top 100 list?

The Country Club — the storied host of this year’s U.S. Open located in Brookline, Mass. — is regarded as one of the world’s best courses, but where exactly does it land on GOLF’s Top 100 Courses lists?. It turns out that The Country Club...
BROOKLINE, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Schools Name Two New Principals

DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth Public Schools will be getting a bit of a staff shake-up for the next academic year, after Superintendent Dr. Bonny Gifford confirmed that two current school principals are moving into district-wide roles. Gifford's assistant superintendent, Michelle Roy, retired two years ago — but she was not...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Boston

In Malden, some question whether superintendent really holds a doctorate

Superintendent Ligia Noriega-Murphy has so far not provided proof of her doctorate, despite saying she holds one. Questions have swirled in Malden lately over whether first-year Malden schools Superintendent Ligia Noriega-Murphy indeed holds the doctorate she says she earned nearly a decade ago but has so far not offered proof of receiving.
MALDEN, MA
WCVB

Car crashes into fishing charter business in Falmouth, Massachusetts

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Two people suffered injuries when a car crashed into a fishing charter building on Cape Cod early Saturday morning. Falmouth police said a Chevrolet Camaro traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into Patriot Party Boats at 227 Clinton Ave. shortly before 12:45 a.m. The...
FALMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Retiring owners plan to sell Massachusetts-based Marathon Sports

BOSTON — Popular running stores in the Boston area and in two other New England states will soon have a new owner. Marathon Sports is being sold to Fleet Feet in a deal that's expected to close in July, the businesses announced. The sale will coincide with the retirements of current Marathon Sports owners Colin and Penny Peddie.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
