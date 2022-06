Click here to read the full article. It looks like Sam Asghari wasn’t the only one lucky enough to kiss Britney Spears at their wedding in Los Angeles on Thursday. Almost two decades after their iconic kiss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, Madonna and Spears shared a smooch yet again. The kiss was reminiscent of the unforgettable moment when the two pop stars performed alongside Christina Aguilera, who Madonna eventually planted one on as well. BRITNEY AND MADONNA #BritneyWedding pic.twitter.com/lKIqJHj7t3 — Britney Stan (@BritneyTheStan) June 10, 2022 Seemingly taken during Spears and Asghari’s reception, the photo shows the two women leaning...

