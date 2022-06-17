Woman wanted for reckless murder in single-vehicle crash: Flomaton Police

FLOMATON, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Flomaton Police Department said a woman is wanted for reckless murder following a single-vehicle crash on May 13, according to a release from the Flomaton Police Department.

FPD said the single-vehicle crash, which resulted in the death of 24-year-old Jacob Maulden, occurred on Old Atmore Road East at around 1:25 a.m. on May 13.

Upon investigation of the crash site and a forensics report from the FPD with the assistance of ALEA State Troopers and the Escambia County Alabama District Attorney’s Office, police concluded Taylor was the vehicle’s operator, per release.

FPD Chief of Police tells WKRG News 5 that Taylor was airlifted to a local hospital on the night of the accident. He said a warrant for the arrest of Taylor for “reckless murder” was just signed today. FPD believes Taylor is currently in the Escambia County area and said she is not in any type of custody.

No other information was given at this time. FPD urges anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact your local Law Enforcement Agency or the FPD at (251) 296-5811.

