Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Frank, 2 Weeks, Is 'Ready to Celebrate' the Weekend in New Photo

By Angela Andaloro
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathie Lee Gifford is enjoying every moment as a new grandma!. The 68-year-old former Today star kicked off the weekend Friday by sharing an adorable new photo of her grandson, Frank Michael. Frankie, 2 weeks, is the first baby born to Kathie Lee's son Cody, 30, and his wife...

