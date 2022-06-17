Every Chobani Flip Flavor Ranked Worst To Best

Americans like their chicken wings. The numbers tell it all. Per the New York Post, if you are among those who shun a plant-based diet and are compelled by Chick-fil-A's "Eat mor chikin" slogan, you probably fit the profile of the average American who will end up nibbling on close to 18,000 during the course of your lifetime. And then there are the number of chicken wings we eat on Super Bowl Sunday, and we have to warn you, the number is eye-popping. The National Chicken Council put out a press release revealing football fans would be consuming 1.42 billion wings on Super Bowl Sunday 2022. We don't know about you, but we definitely did our part to help achieve that goal.

