Palm Beach, FL

There’s a crowd of 13 running for Congress in Broward/Palm Beach district

By Bianca Padró Ocasio
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Thirteen candidates qualified this week in the race to succeed U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch in Florida’s Congressional District 23, a Palm Beach-Broward seat that’s likely to still be a stronghold for Democrats.

Among the candidates in the crowded race is Jared Moskowitz, former emergency management director under Gov. Ron DeSantis and state legislator who was most recently appointed to fill a vacancy on the Broward County Commission.

And in Florida’s Congressional District 24, Miami-Dade’s former county commission chairwoman Audrey Edmonson did not appear to qualify by the deadline, according to state records. She had announced a primary challenge to U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson in March . Edmonson did not return a request for comment from the Herald.

Friday at noon marked the end of the qualifying period for the Aug. 23 primary and Nov. 8 general elections for the U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Senate, Florida governor, members of the Florida House and Senate, and other county-level races.

Florida’s Congressional District 23:

Republicans : Joe Budd, Darlene Cerezo Swaffar, Steven Chess, Christy McLaughlin, Jim Pruden and Ira Weinstein

Democrats : Michaelangelo Collins Hamilton, Hava Holzhauer, Jared Moskowitz, Ben Sorensen, W. Michael ‘Mike’ Trout

No party affiliation : Mark Napier, Christine Scott

Florida’s Congressional District 24:

Incumbent : U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson (Democrat)

Republicans : Jesus Navarro, Lavern Spicer

Democrats : Kevin Harris

Florida’s Congressional District 25:

Incumbent : U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Democrat)

Republicans : Carla Spalding, Rubin Young

Florida’s Congressional District 26:

Incumbent : U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (Republican)

Republicans : Darren Aquino

Democrats : Christine Alexandria Olivo

Florida’s Congressional District 27:

Incumbent : U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican)

Republicans : Frank Polo

Democrats : Angel Montalvo, Ken Russell, Annette Taddeo

Florida’s Congressional District 28:

Incumbent : U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez (Republican)

Democrats : Juan Paredes

Republicans : Karl “KW” Miller

Write-in candidate: Jeremiah Schaffer

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

