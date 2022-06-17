ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Slew Of Illegal Firearms, 100K Ammo Rounds Found At Home Of Morris County Man: Prosecutor

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HOM9s_0gEMGCeJ00
Roxbury Township Police Department Photo Credit: Roxbury Township Police via Facebook

A Morris County man is facing numerous charges after a search of his home turned up dozens of illegal firearms and more than 100,000 rounds of ammo, authorities announced.

Erik Vandevelde, 33, was arrested on Wednesday, June 8 and charged with receiving stolen property, possession with intent to distribute LSD, and possession of Ketamine, as well as 14 counts of certain persons not to have weapons, unlawful possession of a weapon, receiving stolen property, and numerous other drug and weapons charges, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release with county officials on Friday, June 17.

A search of Vandevelde’s home in Landing turned up the following items:

  • 2 .45 caliber handguns
  • 4 assault firearms
  • 2 rifles
  • 2 12 gauge shotguns
  • 1 .357 magnum revolver
  • 1 5.7x28 mm pistol
  • 2 air rifles

Investigators also allegedly found more than 100,000 rounds of ammunition and 100 high-capacity magazines.

Assisting agencies include the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Roxbury Police Department.

“Prosecutor Carroll specifically commended the involved agencies for their professionalism and tactical coordination that resulted in the seizure of these illegal and lethal firearms,” authorities said.

Additional details were not released.

