Wheeling, WV

McLure Hotel to hold community tours

By Taylor Long
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

WHEELING, W.Va. ( WTRF )

In 2021, the McLure Hotel came under new ownership.

Roxby Development is in the process of renovating the entire building, creating a new chapter for the historic hotel.

The exterior was repainted, the lobby and staircase were painted, the chandelier was cleaned and the rooms are being renovated one-by-one.

Walls are also filled with local artists’ works.

Workers are so thrilled to show off all the hard work they have been doing with the community.

“It’s exciting to see it grow. It’s exciting to see it being taken care of and nutured and just brought back to its glory, and creating a new history for it.

Latoya Johnson – Front Desk Night Auditor

The McLure Hotel open house will take place on West Virginia Day, on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Locals can enjoy tours of the hotel, food and drink specials at the newly reopened McLure House Bar and Grill.

