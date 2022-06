Omar Kelly says Tua Tagovailoa needs to be a top-10 quarterback to justify being drafted fifth overall, but in the end, it comes down to can he win. When the Miami Dolphins drafted Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall in 2020, there was an expectation that he would become the Dolphins’ best quarterback since Dan Marino. He has followed up a long list of quarterbacks that have failed to replace the Hall of Famer, but he still has time to blaze his own path.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO