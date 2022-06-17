Beginner Farmer program starts at Mississippi Ag Museum

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The kickoff event for the SR1 Beginner Farmer Program began on Friday, June 17 at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum in Jackson. Participants were able to attend a morning and evening session.

The event features the C.O.O.L Farming Project, which is designed to educate and train beginner farmers to properly plan and launch organic farm businesses. Mississippi only has 29 organic certified farms, and none are operated by business owners of color. This project aims to change that as well.

Dr. Jasmine Hendrix, SR1 Agriculture and Food Science Department Director, said the C.O.O.L Project Program is three years. She believes that this will help increase the number of organic farms in Mississippi.

“We’re excited to help our farmers,” said Hendrix. “We want to grow together as we learn key concepts, developing business models, crop plans, and learning key concepts of effective farming.”

Leaders believe that not only will this positively impact the farmers but also Mississippi. They said this will increase more resources to healthier food to communities.

The event was free to all participants. The beginner farmer courses will begin in July, and they will start farming in the Fall.

