OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - Two people died in an Overland Park house fire early Monday morning. A third person survived, but was hospitalized. Crews responded at 1:30 a.m. to a call of a house fire on Westgate Street just south of West 103rd Street. When firefighters arrived, they found an active house fire with reports of people trapped inside, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.

OVERLAND PARK, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO