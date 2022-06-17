ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Trump aide Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt charges

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFJze_0gEMEdME00

Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro pleaded not guilty Friday to contempt of Congress charges after refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Navarro, 72, appeared in federal court in Washington to be arraigned on the two-count indictment .

He was charged with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and a second charge for failing to produce documents the committee requested.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta scheduled a trial for November. Navarro’s lawyers asked for the trial to be held next year, saying the case presented constitutional and legal questions that need to be litigated.

Navarro has argued that the select committee investigating the attack is unlawful and, therefore, a subpoena it issued to him in February is unenforceable under law.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Government
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

