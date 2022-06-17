La Crosse man faces strangulation, sexual assault charges

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse man faces four felony charges, including strangulation and sexual assault.

Police arrested 25-year-old Corey Spencer following reports of an assault Thursday. Spencer pushed in an air- conditioning unit and entered his ex-girlfriend’s bedroom through the window, according to the criminal complaint. Spencer then sexually assaulted her while holding a hair trimmer against her neck as if it were a weapon, according to the complaint.

The woman told police of another incident, on June 11, when Spencer allegedly strangled her by pushing her up against a wall, causing her to lose consciousness.

Spencer was arrested at his place of work on the North Side of La Crosse.

Spencer, who appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court Friday, is out on a $2500 cash bond. His preliminary hearing is set for June 24.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

La Crosse mechanic shares recommendation for making tank of gas last longer

Train hits truck carrying cars in Township of Onalaska

EF-2 tornado in Monroe County traveled about 21 miles, damaged multiple structures

La Crosse Park Board OKs veterans memorial for Riverside Park

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.