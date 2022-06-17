ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Penélope Cruz dominates in "Official Competition," a delightful satire about ego and filmmaking

By Gary M. Kramer
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUVX1_0gEMDtGp00

A satire about egos and moviemaking, "Official Competition" is a fun film about various characters manipulating things for their own, selfish agendas. Directed by Argentinian filmmakers, Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat (both of whom cowrote it with Gastón's brother, Andrés), this wily comedy is set in Spain where the wealthy Humberto Suárez (José Luis Gómez) as just celebrated his 80th birthday. Reflecting on his legacy, Humberto wants to be remembered "by something that lasts — like a bridge, or a movie!" He decides to produce a great film and buys "Rivalry," a Nobel prize-winning novel for the esteemed filmmaker, Lola Cuevas (Penélope Cruz), to direct.

Humberto has not read the book, so Lola spellbindingly recounts its knotty plot about Manuel, who sends his brother Pedro to jail for killing their parents in a drunk driving accident. While Pedro is in jail, Manuel has a romance with Lucy, a prostitute. However, when Pedro is released, he falls in love with Lucy which causes more tension between the brothers. Lola is going to adapt this story "loosely," and confirms that she will hire the master actor Iván Torres (Oscar Martinez) to play Manuel, and movie star Félix Rivero (Antonio Banderas) for Pedro. The two actors, who have never performed together, hate each other. A rivalry, indeed, ensues.

The juiciness of "Official Competition" is in the way Iván and Félix try to one-up the other with passive-aggressive behavior — like making the other wait — or aggressive-aggressive behavior, as when they literally fight. One name-calling sequence is amusing, but it turns out to be an acting exercise Lola uses to prepare them for an intense scene. Lola has unorthodox methods and exercises for her actors. One involves them having to perform a scene under a giant boulder dangling above their heads "to feel the weight" of the emotions. Another has them literally tied up together "to lose all autonomy" and "be as one," while something drastic happens. As the rehearsals and experiments continue, both actors are not opposed to lying to prove that they are the better performer. And if they humiliate the other in the process — even better.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Cohn and Duprat are deliberately, deliciously playing into this discussion of talent vs. fame, by having these two men in an extended (and heated) d**k-measuring contest. They represent high and low art and compete about everything from their pay to the number of awards they have received. In one of the funniest macho-posturing sequences, both men have to kiss Diana (Irene Escolar), Humberto's daughter, who has been cast as Lucy, their mutual love interest in the film within a film. Félix goes first, and crassly apologizes to her for "either having an erection, or not having one," as he smooches her passionately. Iván follows with a more romantic lip lock. But, of course, it is Lola who shows both of these men how to make Lucy swoon. That Humberto must excuse himself during this demonstration is especially funny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TwzUP_0gEMDtGp00

Official Competition (AccuSoft Inc. / IFC Films)

"Official Competition" does not hold many narrative surprises — each scene or episode practically telegraphs its point before it makes it, but that is not a drawback. Nor is the fact that the film is hitting for the very broad targets it aims at, such as Félix's specific demands about the food he will eat — e.g., it must be made in Spain. Likewise, when Iván and his wife, Violeta (Pilar Castro) are listening to an avant-garde recording, he asks, "Can you hear the dirt in the background?" it is quite amusing, and the scene goes on to further puncture his pretentiousness.

The casting of the celebrated Argentinian Martínez (who starred in the directors' 2016 film, "The Distinguished Citizen") against the Hollywoodized Banderas is part of the film's joke. Iván is principled, and Martínez is dryly funny making a pointed comment that he doesn't want to be the Latino who put a bit of color into Hollywood (read: Banderas) — even practicing his speech rejecting an Academy Award in front of a mirror.

Banderas gives a sly, knowing performance that shows he knows exactly how vainglorious Félix can be, without going too far. (He wisely never gets winky-winky). His flashy clothes provide fun character details, and Banderas is a hoot as Félix does his "method" prep work, which annoys Iván no end. Even better is Banderas' eyeing Lola with lust when she soothes a cut on his cheek during a rehearsal. The actor is clearly enjoying his role, especially during a confessional moment where he appears in closeup on a screen behind him as he is emoting.

But as with the aforementioned kiss, neither man can compete with Penélope Cruz who is a pure delight as Lola. Coiffed with big, busy hair, and sporting fabulous designer costumes, she dominates every scene, even if she is only playing the actors (and their egos) off each other — and developing contempt for them both in the process. At one point, Lola is seen flossing in her hotel room as a way of releasing stress, a completely superfluous moment, but one that is welcome, nonetheless. (It, along with another dance scene, are likely nods to the directors' fantastic documentary, "Living Stars" which features ordinary folks dancing on camera.)

"Official Competition" also features a wonderfully minimalist set in Humberto's headquarters, which adds to the film's glossy style and commentary about superficiality and ego.

Near the end of the film, a character poses the question, "When we think a film is good, is it good?" which forces viewers to confront their thoughts on the meta-movie, "Official Competition." Cohn and Duprat's film is very good indeed.

"Official Competition" is now in theaters. Watch a trailer, via YouTube.

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'The Old Man' Review: Jeff Bridges Excels in a Thriller Series That Is Best in the Quiet Moments

When we first see a gruff Jeff Bridges in FX’s The Old Man, where he plays former CIA operative Dan Chase now in hiding, he isn’t fighting off incoming enemies or trying to lose a tail. No, he is alone in his bedroom in the late hours when almost everything is subsumed in darkness — that is, save for a bathroom light and the red illumination of a digital clock on his bedside table that marks the number of times the restless Chase gets up through the night. It plays out as the opposite of a conventional spy thriller, stripping away any of the action spectacle to ground itself in the sad and lonely life of its central character. In one of his many trips to the bathroom, we see that water has begun to overflow onto the floor from a running sink. Kneeling there is either a hazy vision or a repressed memory of Chase’s wife, who utters a single phrase: “I see you.” He then wakes up, shaken by this event. Yet there is no one left for him to turn to for support, leaving him to question his own declining mental state.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen Reteam for ‘Book Club 2’

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen have reunited for Book Club 2 – the Next Chapter. The comedy from Focus Features, Endeavor Content and Makeready has started production on the sequel to the 2018 comedy Book Club, about friends who undergo romantic awakenings after reading Fifty Shades of Grey.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarta Kauffman on the Inspiration of 'Grace and Frankie' and Her Hopes Amid a Shifting IndustryApple Original Films and Skydance Animation Debut Teaser Trailer for 'Luck'Viola Davis Set to Receive Kering Women in Motion Award During Cannes Film Festival Other returning castmembers include Andy Garcia, Don Johnson...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix’s ‘Hustle’: Film Review

Adam Sandler so seldom steps far outside his man-child comedy comfort zone that his more dramatic outings, notably Punch-Drunk Love and Uncut Gems, are uniquely rewarding. The same goes for the rare comedy in which the actor’s shtick is contained, channeled into a nuanced characterization, like Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected). There’s pleasure and poignancy watching Sandler in Hustle as basketball scout Stanley Sugarman, a man whose infectious passion for the sport keeps hitting a wall of defeat. Adhering to the formulaic requirements of inspirational sports dramas while supplying plenty of individuality and characters worth rooting for,...
MOVIES
Collider

'Rattlesakes': New Stephen King Novella is a Sequel to 'Cujo'

Legendary horror novelist Stephen King is revisiting an old classic of his, albeit in a bit of a strange way. During an episode of Bloody Disgusting's The Loser's Club podcast, King came on for his first-ever interview for the site and was asked about some of his latest work which included a new novella titled Rattlesnakes. While he kept most of the details of the book close to the vest, he did drop one bombshell about the snake-centric horror tale — it will be a sequel of sorts to the dog-centric horror tale Cujo.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penélope Cruz
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Iván Torres
Person
Irene Escolar
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: What Was the Show’s Final TV Movie?

After “Gunsmoke” spent decades on the air as one of the world’s most iconic classic TV westerns, it was not easy for its writers to end the show. However, when it came time to leave Dodge City in the rearview mirror, the show decided to say goodbye with a TV movie. As a result, fans got the TV movie Gunsmoke: One Man’s Justice.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lope#Official Competition#Filmmaking#Argentinian
Outsider.com

This Clint Eastwood Classic Currently Holds No. 1 Spot on HBO Max

Thanks to streaming services, you no longer have to own a physical copy of a movie to enjoy it. Simply choose your favorite streaming app and you have access to a virtually endless array of movies and television shows. The selection isn’t limited to modern productions, either. Everything from the newest films to television shows so old they’re in black and white is readily available to watch at any time.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
TODAY.com

55 of the scariest horror movies of all time

Maybe your Halloween plans include hosting a massive costume bash with plenty of witches brew for your guests. Or maybe you plan on chilling at home and enjoying a family-friendly Halloween movie with the kids. But if you're a thrill seeker, then there's no better time than now to watch...
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Blonde - First Look Teaser Trailer - Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe

Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, only on Netflix 9/23. From director Andrew Dominik, and based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the complicated life of icon Marilyn Monroe. Blurring the lines of fact and fiction, the film artfully explores the tension between her public and private life.
MOVIES
IndieWire

15 Other Great Modern Westerns to Watch Beyond ‘The Power of the Dog’

Click here to read the full article. Gone are the days when Westerns ruled the box office, with superheroes now filling the role that cowboys once played in the American consciousness. But fear not, the Western genre is far from dead. The brutality of the American West, combined with the hope that many people found in it, continues to inspire some of the most exciting filmmakers working today. It also has one of the richest histories of any genre, which allows filmmakers with a passion for Hollywood history to engage with the classics of the 20th century while updating Western...
MOVIES
Collider

'Elvis: That's the Way It Is': The Definitive Story of The King's Comeback

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is the latest musician biopic to hit theaters, but it's hardly the first film to tell the King’s life story. If you’re looking for movies about Elvis Presley, you have no shortage of options at your disposal. Elvis’ life has been depicted in several made-for-television films, biopics, and documentaries. He also had a lengthy film career of his own, starring in musical comedies such as Blue Hawaii, Jailhouse Rock, G.I. Blues, and Love Me Tender among others.
MOVIES
Collider

Official Competition: Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz Pull Off What Other Satires Can't

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Official Competition. There is so much to love about the mirthful yet measured new satire, Official Competition, a film that tells the story of the messy process of making a film. Before you roll your eyes at this premise, this is not a work that has a shred of pretension in its approach. Rather, it is a wickedly funny creation that shows an endless willingness to poke fun at itself. Integral to this is the strength and earnestness of its performers, the terrific trio of Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, and Oscar Martínez. They play characters tasked with making a movie for a wealthy millionaire who hopes it will be his legacy. Cruz plays the acclaimed director Lola Cuevas, who will be overseeing the two men and primary actors in the film. Banderas is the suave superstar Félix Rivero while Martínez is the more grounded and humble Iván Torres. All three have vastly different and often conflicting visions of what the film should be.
MOVIES
Collider

Billy Crystal to Play Child Psychiatrist in Barry Levinson’s Limited Series ‘Before’

Billy Crystal is coming back to television. Since his breakout appearance on the soap opera parody sitcom Soap, Crystal has been relatively limited in his on-screen appearances on the small screen, only briefly appearing in FX's The Comedians and reprising his role as Mike Wazowski in the Monsters at Work series in recent memory. Now, he's set to lead a new limited series from Apple in Before which also has acclaimed director Barry Levinson at the helm.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Al Pacino thinks Timothée Chalamet should play him in a Heat prequel film

At the Tribeca Film Festival's star-studded premiere of the new 4K restoration of Michael Mann's Heat, the first couple hundred attendees were surprise-gifted a copy of Heat 2, the upcoming prequel/sequel novel to the crime-drama. Co-written by Mann, the project details the backstory of indefatigable detective Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino)...
MOVIES
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy