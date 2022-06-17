ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, VA

Large fire burns former Lee County grocery store

By Murry Lee
 2 days ago

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A former grocery store in Lee County was the site of a massive fire Friday.

According to a post from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office , the fire occurred at the former Save-A-Lot building on Highway 58.

Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons told News Channel 11 that no one had been injured at the fire to his knowledge. Parsons said over the course of the fire, several nearby trees were burned.

Multiple area fire departments responded to the scene. According to Parsons, crews were first called to the blaze at 2:30 p.m.

As of 4:45 p.m., crews were still on the scene. However, Parsons reported that no lanes were closed along Highway 58 and traffic was unaffected.

