Cayuga County, NY

Cayuga County Debates Gas Tax Gap

By Ed Vivenzio
 2 days ago
Earlier this month, New York state announced a gas tax holiday to help curb rising fuel prices. Since then, individual counties have joined. Cayuga County may soon be one of them. The Citizen...

