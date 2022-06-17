ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, IN

US-231 back open after crash

By Matt Coutu
 2 days ago

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A vehicle accident closed US-231 south of Loogootee near the Alfordsville turn off.

For a period of time the Martin Co. Sheriff’s Office was asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

This story will be updated as more information is available.



