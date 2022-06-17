US-231 back open after crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A vehicle accident closed US-231 south of Loogootee near the Alfordsville turn off.

For a period of time the Martin Co. Sheriff’s Office was asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.