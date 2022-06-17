ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Bill to ban plastic bags on verge to becoming law

By Kevin Perrington-Turner
ABC6.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island House of Representatives passed a bill Friday that would ban the use of plastic bags by retail establishments. The Plastic Waste Reduction Act is...

www.abc6.com

Comments / 3

David DelCarpini
2d ago

if I want to use a a plastic bag I will, and stop calling them single use bags, they come in handy for many uses.

Reply
4
Related
iheart.com

State Bill Seeks Removal Of Single Use Plastic Bags

The debate over plastic bags has hit the state legislature in Rhode Island. The House of Representatives has passed a measure that is designed to reduce the amount of plastic bags used in stores by providing them with recyclable bag options or penalties if they don't comply. The measure was...
ADVOCACY
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – David Segal, candidate for Congress in RI

Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and key people in Rhode Island. This week he interviews David Segal, a Democratic candidate for US Congress, District 2 in Rhode Island. Here is that interview:. Segal talks about the issues of importance for Rhode Island such as eliminating fossil fuel, renewable...
POLITICS
ABC6.com

Over 20K vaccine doses to be available to kids 5 and under in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The first order of vaccines for children 5 years old and under is expected to come to Rhode Island this week. “Given the need to redistribute vaccine, we have been telling healthcare providers and parents to expect administration at most site to start next week,” Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Health, said.
KIDS
ABC6.com

Under-5 COVID shots available in Massachusetts this week

BOSTON (WLNE) — COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 from the federal government will be available in Massachusetts starting Tuesday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization for both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Friday for children down to six months. Those vaccines will be two doses for Moderna and three doses for Pfizer.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
rinewstoday.com

In the news… summary for June 19, 2022

Top of the Bay has closed until spring of 2023, due to lack of staff. Boston MBTA on reduced schedule due to concerns of safety. Portsmouth, RI has approved Flock cameras for the community – that reads the plate numbers. The Army-Navy Game will come to Gillette on December...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Homelessness in RI up 50 percent in four years

Homelessness grew in Rhode Island by nearly 50 percent over the last four years, and by 20 percent in just the last year, according to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. Those numbers, considered by many at homeless shelters in Rhode Island, are low, with the real number,...
NEWPORT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Bags#Plastic Waste#Single Use Plastic#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Senate
ecori.org

Embattled CRMC Struggles to Obtain Quorum at Meetings

WAKEFIELD, R.I. — The Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC), the agency in charge of preservation, protection, and development along the Ocean State’s 420 miles of coastline, has been brought to a standstill by membership issues. CRMC currently has a six-member voting body with final say on almost all...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Pryor to step down as RI Commerce Secretary Tuesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Rhode Island Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pyror is stepping down from the position Tuesday. Pryor, who previously announced he was leaving the post to run for General Treasurer, officially offered his resignation date of June 21 to Gov. Dan McKee Friday. In his resignation letter...
POLITICS
Seacoast Current

What’s Open and Closed for Juneteenth in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

For the first time on Monday, Juneteenth will be recognized as a federal holiday. This day commemorates June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure that all enslaved people became free due to the Emancipation Proclamation. It celebrates the end of slavery at the closure of the Civil War, and is sometimes referred to as the nation's second Independence Day.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends closing two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to close two beaches for swimmers on Friday. The Department of Health said Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick and Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville have unsafe levels of bacteria. In addition, the department said they will monitor and...
Uprise RI

Educators, advocates and students say ‘No’ to SROs in and out of House Finance hearing

On Tuesday, as the State Senate debated and passed a series of gun control measures in response to recent high-profile mass shootings, the House Finance Committee debated the merits of paying for a proposed program that would place two School Resource Officers (SROs) in every Rhode Island school. The bill, H8310, from Representative Nathan Biah (Democrat, District 3, Providence), “would require school districts and municipalities to have in place two school resource officers within the confines of every public school on or after July 1, 2022.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston

New England has the best historic small town in America, according to USA Today readers

You'll find it in Rhode Island. A Rhode Island destination full of 18th-century buildings is the most historic small town in America, according to USA Today readers. The publication unveiled the best small towns for 2022, part of its 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, on Friday and named Wickford, Rhode Island, the best historic small town in the U.S. It was the only New England entry on the list.
POLITICS
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Poachers Caught with 116 Scup Over the Limit

Last week, Environmental Police Officers (EPOs) in Rhode Island were performing a routine patrol when they came across a vessel just off of Napatree Point. Upon further investigation, the EPOs discovered a total of 206 scup on board; for a boat carrying only three licensed anglers, that’s 116 fish over their collective 90-fish limit, per DEM regulations.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
wabi.tv

New push to revitalize former Air Force base in north Maine

LIMESTONE, Maine (AP) - Maine is launching a new push to revitalize a former Air Force base in the northern part of the state. Loring Air Force Base in Limestone closed in the 1990s. It was redeveloped into Loring Commerce Centre. Gov. Janet Mills said Friday the Maine Department of...
MAINE STATE
Toni Koraza

Maine to face prolonged food shortages

Can you imagine an entire state facing food shortages in this day and age?. Food shortages have been happening across the nation due to inflation, pent-up demand, and supply chain challenges. Maine is no stranger to food insecurity and similar issues.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy