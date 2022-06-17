Bill to ban plastic bags on verge to becoming law

On Tuesday, as the State Senate debated and passed a series of gun control measures in response to recent high-profile mass shootings, the House Finance Committee debated the merits of paying for a proposed program that would place two School Resource Officers (SROs) in every Rhode Island school. The bill, H8310, from Representative Nathan Biah (Democrat, District 3, Providence), “would require school districts and municipalities to have in place two school resource officers within the confines of every public school on or after July 1, 2022.”
Comments / 3