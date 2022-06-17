ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, North Laramie Range by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-17 13:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-17 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-21 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...9 AM MDT today until 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-21 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; East Platte County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of Platte County including Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Glendo. * WHEN...3 PM MDT today until 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
