Abilene, TX

Alice Brown letter: Sanctuary city proposal raises concerns

By Alice Brown
The Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago

Abilene will have on the ballot in November a proposal to declare our city a "sanctuary city for unborn children."

I have serious concerns about some of the wording in this proposed ordinance, specifically, Section B- Declarations, Item (6) that reads:

"The city of Abilene urges the district attorneys of Taylor and Jones Counties to investigate and prosecute any individual or organization that “furnishes the means for procuring” an elective abortion, or that otherwise aids or abets such abortion, including: (a) Employers and insurers who arrange for coverage of abortions in Texas."

Do we really want to put our district attorneys in the business of being group insurance inspectors? Do we not have other provisions in this ordinance to thoroughly protect our city from abortions?

We have many national chain stores in Abilene that have the same insurance coverage for their employees nationwide. Do we want the possibility that some national corporation is going to take offense at the idea that Abilene wants them to remove abortion from their insurance coverage?

Starbucks has said they will cover interstate travel for abortions following the potential reversal of Roe v, Wade. Do we want our district attorneys enforcing it and taking on the corporate world beyond Abilene?

Because this sanctuary city ordinance proposal was a citizen initiative, the City Council cannot change the ordinance as submitted. As written, I am hesitant to endorse its passage. I encourage voters to read this ordinance proposal before November.

— Alice Brown, Abilene

Comments / 0

