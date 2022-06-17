Much of the Chicago region improves to 'medium' COVID risk, but officials urge caution

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The city of Chicago and much of the surrounding area have been shifted from “high” risk to “medium” risk for COVID-19, but top health officials urge people to take care.

The counties where things have improved include Cook, DuPage, Kane and Lake counties, according to the latest information from the CDC.

Chicago area counties Kankakee, Kendall and Will remain at “high.” McHenry County is now at “low” transmission level, according to state figures.

“We have been trending in the right direction of late with lower case rates and very few hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, so we’re happy to see this,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, who heads the Chicago Department of Public Health.

“But COVID-19 is still with us. We continue to recommend masking indoors and that the medically vulnerable, in particular, continue to take precautions to protect themselves from infection,” she added.

Also urging people to take care is Amaal Tokars, the acting director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

She said she is concerned that there could be a spike in COVID cases following Father's Day and Juneteenth, just as Illinois saw after Memorial Day weekend.

She's urging people to hold gatherings this weekend outdoors, wear masks at indoor gatherings, and get tested for COVID beforehand.

Contributing: Sun-Times Media Wire.

