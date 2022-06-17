ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Much of the Chicago region improves to 'medium' COVID risk, but officials urge caution

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0loblz_0gEMAlYs00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The city of Chicago and much of the surrounding area have been shifted from “high” risk to “medium” risk for COVID-19, but top health officials urge people to take care.

The counties where things have improved include Cook, DuPage, Kane and Lake counties, according to the latest information from the CDC.

Chicago area counties Kankakee, Kendall and Will remain at “high.” McHenry County is now at “low” transmission level, according to state figures.

“We have been trending in the right direction of late with lower case rates and very few hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, so we’re happy to see this,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, who heads the Chicago Department of Public Health.

“But COVID-19 is still with us. We continue to recommend masking indoors and that the medically vulnerable, in particular, continue to take precautions to protect themselves from infection,” she added.

Also urging people to take care is Amaal Tokars, the acting director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

She said she is concerned that there could be a spike in COVID cases following Father's Day and Juneteenth, just as Illinois saw after Memorial Day weekend.

She's urging people to hold gatherings this weekend outdoors, wear masks at indoor gatherings, and get tested for COVID beforehand.

Contributing: Sun-Times Media Wire.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Links:
https://go.audacy.com/wbbm780/download

https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780/sign-up-for-news-updates

https://www.facebook.com/WBBMNewsradio

https://twitter.com/WBBMNewsradio

https://www.instagram.com/wbbmnewsradio/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

COVID Update: IL reports 3,499 new cases, 15 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) — Illinois reported 3,499 new COVID cases and 15 deaths Friday. More than 27,000 new cases have been reported in the last seven days, according to the latest reporting. That’s down from 20% the week prior. There have been at least 3,380,095 total COVID cases in...
ILLINOIS STATE
goodwordnews.com

32 Illinois counties at ‘high’ alert level – NBC Chicago

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations begin to decline in the region, Chicago has moved from a high to medium community level for COVID, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Thursday, Cook County had 221 new COVID cases, about 10 hospitalizations and...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mchenry County, IL
Government
County
Lake County, IL
City
Kankakee, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
Lake County, IL
Government
Mchenry County, IL
Coronavirus
Mchenry County, IL
Health
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Lake County, IL
Health
Dupage County, IL
Government
County
Mchenry County, IL
County
Dupage County, IL
Cook County, IL
Health
Cook County, IL
Government
Dupage County, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
WGN Radio

Cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Measure requiring insurers to cover glucose monitoring now law

A bipartisan measure that aims to improve care for Illinoisans dealing with diabetes by requiring medical insurance regulated by the state to cover costs of glucose monitoring is now law. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 2969 Wednesday at Lurie's Children Hospital in Chicago. The bill aims to get residents...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Covid#Cdc#Sun Times Media Wire#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
CBS Chicago

Pedestrian struck by Metra BNSF train near LaGrange Stone Avenue; trains halted

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Trains were halted Sunday evening on the Metra BNSF line near LaGrange Stone Avenue after a train struck a person, officials said. Just before 10 p.m., Metra BNSF posted a Tweet saying all inbound and outbound train movement was halted near the station due to train #2026 striking a pedestrian. Extensive delays are anticipated. Trains 2026 and 2027, which were schedule to arrive in Chicago at 9:40 p.m. and Aurora at 12 a.m. were annulled due to the incident. This is a developing story. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Preckwinkle attends launch of 'Metal Hubs' in Crestwood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new effort to bring jobs to Chicago's south suburbs. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle was present at the launch of the "Metals Hub" in Crestwood.It's a collaborative network of metals, machinery, and equipment manufacturers -- committed to developing new business opportunities in the area.If you want to get your business involved, check out the Southland Development website.
CRESTWOOD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
WGN News

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Illinois using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 995 cities […]
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: High temperatures and humidity

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The warmup has begun for the Chicago area! High temperatures will return to the 90s early in the week as sunshine continues. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 62 degrees. Monday brings lots of sunshine and a high of 93 degrees. The 90s start the week, and humidity returns Tuesday through the remainder of the week. 
CHICAGO, IL
viatravelers.com

Where to Stay in Chicago: 5 Best Areas & Neighborhoods

Chicago is a city of diverse neighborhoods, each with its own unique vibe and personality. It’s a city with so much to explore and discover, whether you’re just visiting for the first time or you’re a native Chicagoan who’s looking for some new places to check out. The best part about this city is that it has something for everyone!
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy