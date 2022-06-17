ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, GA

Suspect in slaying of RaceTrac clerk in Oconee County now in federal custody in Georgia

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
 2 days ago
The suspect in the 2021 slaying of a clerk at a RaceTrac gas station in Oconee County has been placed in an undisclosed jail in Georgia.

Ahkil Nasir Crumpton, 24, of Philadelphia, Pa., had a detention hearing on June 8 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Weigle in Macon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Crumpton, charged in the March 19, 2021, slaying of clerk Elijah Wood during Wood's night shift at the station, was indicted in May on a federal murder charge. He is also charged with murder under state law in Oconee County. He does not have a bond.

“Since Mr. Crumpton does not have a bond in the Oconee County Superior Court case, he consented to detention in his federal case,” a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Federal authorities declined to say where Crumpton is currently incarcerated.

Crumpton, a former University of Georgia football player, was arrested in March in Philadelphia, after moving back to his hometown. Ballistics tests on a gun led investigators to identify him as a suspect in Wood's slaying.

Law-enforcement officers said they believe Wood was killed during a botched robbery.

Crumpton faces a life sentence if convicted on the federal charge.

