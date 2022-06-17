ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

P. Graham Dunn closing retail store on 30th Street NW in Canton

By staff
The Repository
The Repository
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x0MR5_0gEMAUVP00

CANTON – P. Graham Dunn's retail outlet is set to close on Saturday June 25.

The store at 1100 30th St. NW opened in November 2019. It's the only retail location for the home decor company, aside from a store inside its Dalton headquarters.

Company officials haven't responded to requests for information about the decision to close the Canton location. Signs were posted the week of June 6 announcing that prices have been reduced and the store is closing.

The store featured inspiration home decor items designed and produced at P.Graham Dunn's facility in Dalton. It also offered greeting cards, books, Bibles and a year around Christmas section.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scriptype.com

Maple Crest Farm holds onto legacy amid challenges

For Stacey Giere, who co-owns and operates the Miller Road Maple Crest Farm with her brother, Brant, and mother, Meredith, preserving the family’s legacy and way of life has been a challenge in recent years. It is the last registered heritage farm in Cuyahoga County – meaning it is has been owned by the same family for at least 100 years.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Akron celebrates Juneteenth with annual festival

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron community came together Sunday for the 24th Annual Akron Juneteenth Festival. The festival kicked off at noon with the West Akron Parade. The event continues at the Stoner/Hawkins Park from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy food, a Black business market, the Gerald R. Carter Teen Talent […]
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canton, OH
Business
City
Dalton, OH
City
Canton, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Morning Journal

Jones Bones BBQ and Grub opens dine-in restaurant in Elyria

A new restaurant called Jones Bones BBQ had a great turnout for its opening day June 16 in downtown Elyria. Jones Bones BBQ and Grub is owned and operated by Krista and Bryan Jones, who founded their business in 2013. The restaurant, located at 301 Broad St., is the result...
ELYRIA, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for a Deli in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Lakewood, Ohio

After a few hours of struggling to write at the Lakewood Public Library, I was hungry. Since I was in the area, I decided to get a late lunch at Jana's Mediterranean Deli and Grill, which was a short walk away from the library. The restaurant had a sign outside advertising one of their current specials. For 10 dollars, you can get a wrap, fries, 4 ounces of hummus, and a can of pop. That sounded like a good deal to me, so I ordered the special with a chicken shawarma wrap.
LAKEWOOD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron Zoo rolls out plush, animal-inspired, 4-wheel scooters for adults

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Zoo has rolled out a new feature designed for visitors old enough to drive. Five electric scooters made to look like animals are now available to rent for those 18 and older, the zoo said in a release. The “ScooterPals Fur-Wheelers” are full size,...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Store#Christmas
spectrumnews1.com

Sneaker show connects businesses, sneakerheads

CLEVELAND — For some folks, footwear is more than fashion or function, it’s a business. The Snkrville convention in northeast Ohio helped small businesses step into the spotlight and share their soles with collectors. Melena Thomas is a self-proclaimed sneaker head. “All my life since I was a...
APPAREL
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

SNAP benefits expanded during power outages

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The severe storms that hit Northeast Ohio last week left many homes without power and families with loss of perishable food. Families participating in SNAP who may have lost perishable food in their refrigerators have 10 days to request replacement benefits, according to a Facebook post from the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. […]
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Cleveland.com

Amazon Fresh rumored for Great Northern Plaza, although Amazon is silent on the issue

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — An Amazon Fresh may replace a closed Bed, Bath & Beyond store at Great Northern Plaza, but don’t expect anyone to confirm the rumors soon. Bridge 33, a Seattle-based real estate company, lists Amazon Fresh as a tenant of the Great Northern Plaza on the south side of Brookpark Road, near Lorain Road. A site plan posted on Bridge 33′s website shows Amazon Fresh in a 37,000 square-foot building that used to hold a Bed, Bath & Beyond, which closed in 2020.
Farm and Dairy

11+ Acre hobby farm, farmhouse,farm equipment, 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, tools, and misc.

Also Selling: Farm Equipment – 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee. On-Site Bidding & Online Bidding Available On The Real Estate. All sells to settle the estate. Location: 18361 BACK MASSILLON RD., NORTH LAWRENCE, OH 44666 Directions: From OH-172/Lincoln Way and OH-93/Manchester Rd. head north on OH-93 for 3.3 miles, then west on Orrville St. for 2.5 miles, then continue onto Back Massillon Rd. for .7 miles to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
NORTH LAWRENCE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Former Fairlawn resident realizes lifelong dream

SIDNEY — A lifelong dream has finally become reality for former Fairlawn resident Patti Laughlin Fogt with the publication of her first novel “Snowflake on a Spider’s Web,” a love story set during World War II. “I was out of my mind crazy thrilled when it...
SIDNEY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Large sinkhole expanding in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The intense heat could be a factor in a large and expanding sinkhole in the middle of downtown Cleveland. It formed at West 6t Street and St. Clair Avenue. Cleveland police had to close part of the busy intersection. The sinkhole is located in the eastbound lane of St. Clair. Police are […]
CLEVELAND, OH
The Repository

The Repository

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
795K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy