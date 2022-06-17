P. Graham Dunn closing retail store on 30th Street NW in Canton

CANTON – P. Graham Dunn's retail outlet is set to close on Saturday June 25.

The store at 1100 30th St. NW opened in November 2019. It's the only retail location for the home decor company, aside from a store inside its Dalton headquarters.

Company officials haven't responded to requests for information about the decision to close the Canton location. Signs were posted the week of June 6 announcing that prices have been reduced and the store is closing.

The store featured inspiration home decor items designed and produced at P.Graham Dunn's facility in Dalton. It also offered greeting cards, books, Bibles and a year around Christmas section.