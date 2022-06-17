ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Aug. 23 election races are set for Treasure Coast counties, municipalities, school boards

By Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00H6xU_0gEMATcg00

Ballots for the Aug. 23 primary election across the Treasure Coast are now set after the candidate qualifying period closed at noon Friday.

Candidates for county commissions, school boards and city, town and villages councils now are ready to gear up their campaigns.

Some familiar names, however, won't be on the local election ballot. Several incumbents qualified to run without opposition and were automatically reelected, while others chose not to seek reelection.

Here's who qualified and will will appear on the ballot:

Indian River County candidates: With a closed primary, Indian River County Commission election will be Aug. 23

Martin County candidates: Stuart city commissioner, Martin County School Board member won't seek reelection; others qualify for ballot

St. Lucie County candidates: Two veteran commissioners in St. Lucie County choose not to seek reelection as others qualify for ballot

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Aug. 23 election races are set for Treasure Coast counties, municipalities, school boards

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Michigan Bureau of Elections says top GOP gubernatorial candidates ineligible for ballot

Two of the most prominent Republicans running for governor in Michigan are ineligible after failing to submit enough valid signatures to make it on the ballot. Republicans seem to have lost two of their most serious contenders for the gubernatorial election in Michigan. Chief James Craig of the Detroit Police Department and businessman Perry Johnson – two of the most prominent Republicans running against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer – both failed to produce the valid signatures necessary to get on the ballot.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Disqualified GOP gubernatorial candidates have options to get on the ballot

As four Republican gubernatorial hopefuls consider their options to try and remain in the race, one election expert has floated an alternative path available to them. Following the disqualification of former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, businessman Perry Johnson, financial adviser Michael Markey and businesswoman Donna Brandenburg from the Aug. 2 primary ballot, each has […] The post Disqualified GOP gubernatorial candidates have options to get on the ballot appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy