Aug. 23 election races are set for Treasure Coast counties, municipalities, school boards

Ballots for the Aug. 23 primary election across the Treasure Coast are now set after the candidate qualifying period closed at noon Friday.

Candidates for county commissions, school boards and city, town and villages councils now are ready to gear up their campaigns.

Some familiar names, however, won't be on the local election ballot. Several incumbents qualified to run without opposition and were automatically reelected, while others chose not to seek reelection.

Here's who qualified and will will appear on the ballot:

