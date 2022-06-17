ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Asylum-seekers sleeping on street as migrant shelters fill up

By Julian Resendiz
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bra9q_0gEMARrE00

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Stevens Noel knew his journey to the U.S. border would be difficult. He just didn’t know it would involve sleeping on the streets of Juarez and relying on the charity of strangers for his next meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=126eQE_0gEMARrE00
Stevens Noel (Border Report photo)

“I sleep on streets. I get up, walk, ask people if they will help me so I can eat. If they don’t want to, then I don’t eat,” the Haitian migrant told Border Report during a pre-dawn chat Tuesday morning.

Juarez officials estimate some 15,000 migrants are now in their city waiting for the U.S. to roll back Title 42 on May 23 so they can apply for asylum. Hundreds more are crossing the border daily, told by smugglers their chances of being exempted from Title 42 expulsions are strong, given the limited capacity of U.S. authorities to hold people in custody, sources in Mexico say.

U.S. authorities on Sunday dropped off more than 120 migrants at the Tornado Bus Station on West Paisano Drive after El Paso nonprofits told them their shelters had reached capacity.

In Juarez, even the largest migrant hospitality sites are beginning to turn people away. “If we have room, we’ll take them. But, right now, we know we are at capacity,” said Pastor Juan Fierro, director and founder of Good Samaritan migrant shelter. “I know a lot of people are sleeping in parks, under bridges, in abandoned houses and on the street.”

Border Report early Tuesday witnessed migrants resting or dozing off on park benches, the doorsteps of banks and businesses in Downtown and in front of stalls at the Market District.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0suDTn_0gEMARrE00
    Mexican migrants rest on a bench in Juarez.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZvAT_0gEMARrE00
    Stevens Noel sits outside of a bank in the pre-dawn hours in Downtown Juarez.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXpnL_0gEMARrE00

Juarez Mayor Cruz Perez Cuellar said the city has welcomed thousands of migrants over the past three years but needs help to cope with the thousands more that have come in the past few weeks. He’s asking the President of Mexico and Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos for money to provide shelter, food and services for them.

“The rollback of Title 42 could make it more attractive for the migrants to come to Juarez to solicit asylum in the U.S. Given this situation, the municipal government will solicit more resources to cope with that,” the mayor said in a news conference this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK9ZB_0gEMARrE00
Juarez Mayor Cruz Perez Cuellar talks about his upcoming trip to Mexico City to request money to assist migrants. (City of Juarez)

Thousands of Central American and Cuban families have been holding up in Juarez for more than a year with the hope of crossing into the United States. Lately, they have been joined by several hundred newly arrived Haitians like Noel and displaced Mexicans like Gloria Nunez.

“All we want is a chance to apply for asylum and do things legally. We know we can hire a coyote (smuggler) and do things that way, but we don’t want to,” the homemaker and mother from Michoacan said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dmX8P_0gEMARrE00
Gloria Nunez (BR photo)

That Western state has been rocked by a fierce drug war between the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and various local groups like Familia Michoacana. The war has involved attacks with explosives-laden drones and road mines to cut off access to certain towns.

Explosive-laden drones become Mexican cartels’ new terror weapon

Noel, the Haitian, is a journeyman carpenter who left Haiti in the mid-2010s when offers for trade jobs were plentiful in South America. Brazil was about to host two major sporting events – a World Cup and the Olympics – and needed labor for public works. Neighboring countries like Chile and Uruguay also cashed in on the newly arrived cheap labor pool.

But then COVID-19 struck and jobs dried up. Tens of thousands of Haitians bolted for the U.S. border. Noel set off from Uruguay, arrived in Mexico last year and came to Juarez at the beginning of May, hoping to file an asylum claim in the United States or “at the very least get a job in Juarez.”

American analysts like former Tucson and El Paso Sector U.S. Border Patrol Chief Victor M. Manjarrez Jr. said it’s clear the U.S.-Mexico border is reaching a “saturation point” when it comes to migrant arrivals.

That means migrant shelters in Mexico are full and nonprofits on the American side who assist newcomers with asylum claims, temporary housing and transportation are exhausting their resources.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NustB_0gEMARrE00
Immigrant men are taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma, Arizona. (File photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

“The flow has been constant for more than a year; it hasn’t stopped,” he said. “People are coming across, getting arrested, getting processed … but the U.S. government doesn’t have the ability to detain everyone and they’re releasing them till their next hearing and relying on NGOs to help out. NGOs are outstanding during short-term crises. The problem is this has been going on for a long time and NGOs are exhausted.”

So is the Border Patrol, he said. Agents are being pulled off patrol duty to transport and process migrants they encounter near the border wall. That also makes a dent in the government’s capability to safeguard the border, he said.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

“When you’re putting less people on the field, you have no idea what’s coming over and you’re leaving your agents vulnerable,” Manjarrez said, recalling a recent case in which a border agent was involved in a single-vehicle accident and no one came to assist him for several hours. “That’s disturbing enough, but I worry about places where the Mexican cartels are very active and very aggressive. Having less manpower on the field is a recipe for disaster.”

Juarez freelance photojournalist Roberto Delgado contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Two Honduran and Guatemalan men sneak into US disguised as unaccompanied children: Group among 416 imposters with fake birth certificates taken into custody by border patrol in New Mexico and western Texas since October 2021

Arrests of adult migrants who illegally crossed the border and posed as unaccompanied children are on pace to surpass the previous fiscal year's total's, according to the U.S. Border Patrol's El Paso Sector. Since October 1, 2021 - the start of fiscal year 2022 - there have been 416 who...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Mexico#Asylum Seekers#Border Report#Haitian#The Tornado Bus Station
Phys.org

How Haitian migrants are treated shows the ties between racism and refugee policy

The first protected category of the United Nations refugee convention is race. The 1951 convention defines a refugee as a person who is outside their country of residence or nationality "owing to well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion."
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Homeless
Country
Brazil
Fox News

Texas installs miles of concertina wire along border near Rio Grande

The Texas National Guard has begun utilizing concertina wire on the border of Mexico along the Rio Grande. The Texas Military Department announced this week that it will use concertina wire to deter trespassing over the U.S.-Mexico border near the Rio Grande. Concertina is a type of razor wire that unrolls in a helical shape to cover the most area possible. Trying to push through any type of razor wire without proper protection can cause severe lacerations.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE - Migrants have 'NO IDEA' what Title 42 is: Central Americans still head to the border despite restrictions and plead with Governor Abbott to be sent back to their home countries because they are beaten and robbed in grim conditions in Mexico

Migrants waiting for months on end in Mexico to get into the U.S. are pleading for Texas Governor Greg Abbott to send them back to their home countries rather than expel them to Mexico when they illegally cross the border. 'We have a message for Governor Abbott,' a group of...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Migrant crossings at the southern border hit a record for the FOURTH straight month: 239,416 were apprehended in May as another caravan heads north and despite a judge keeping Title 42 in place

Migrant encounters at the southern border rose for the fourth straight month in May, blowing through last month's record as border authorities encountered migrants trying to cross unlawfully more than 239,000 times. Apparently unaffected by news that the pandemic-era border restriction Title 42 would no longer be lifted, migrants attempted...
IMMIGRATION
KREX

KREX

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy