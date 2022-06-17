ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

For under $50, this Central Valley summer activity list won't hurt your wallet

By Jorge Garcia, Visalia Times-Delta
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 2 days ago

Your kids are officially out of school and summer is just days away. You're probably wondering about activities in the Central Valley to help you and your family keep busy — without breaking the bank.

Our list hopefully aims to save you a few bucks and prioritizes fun and savings ahead of the three-day weekend. Packed with great all-around activities to explore, the Central Valley is a gem known for its outdoor adventures, live entertainment and local attractions.

Consumer prices rose 8.6% in May alone and gas prices in much of California are near $7 a gallon, if not more.

In this guide, we aimed to focus the fun in Tulare County and neighboring cities to save money on gas and travel expenditures all under $50.

Here's our list:

Imagine U Children's Museum

Located in Visalia, this is a great place for parents with young children. Imagine U is a state of the art children’s museum that welcomes over 70,000 visitors a year eager to explore, play and learn. According to Imagine U, its mission is to nurture the future leaders and dreamers of tomorrow. The space currently houses 15 exhibits that help spark interests in the world of science, engineering, and farming among others.

$$

Location: 210 N. Tipton St., Visalia

IG: imagineu_museum

Hours: Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Price: Adults $10; Seniors $7.50; children 1+ $15, under 1 free

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OoOD7_0gEMAMgp00

Lake Kaweah

If you’re not considering staying overnight and are looking for low-cost fun, look no further than Lake Kaweah. Only 21 miles away from Visalia down Highway 198, this is a popular hangout for fishing, boating, waterskiing, and hiking enthusiasts. There is a little bit of everything for those rugged campers and glampers. Horse Creek campground is home to 80 sites, both standard, and equestrian. The sites include restrooms with flush toilets, tap water, and showers; some areas are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Lemon Hill visiting center is open weekdays and Saturday evenings for daily activities and summer campfire programs. As a bonus, if you continue to drive up the mountain for approximately 20 miles, you will arrive at Sequoia National Park, renowned for its landmark giant Sequoia trees and forestry.

$$$

Location: Lake Kaweah

Website: recreation.gov

Hours: For park hours, call 597-2301 (subject to change)

Price: Day use $5, Overnight $20

Mileage: 44 miles roundtrip

Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Rawhide baseball game

Let's play ball!

For sports enthusiasts and lovers of America's favorite pastime, the Visalia Rawhide is sure to be a local home run. Despite their current record, not many events can compete with a minor league baseball game, where the names on the back of jerseys don't matter as much as the love for the game. Also, according to the team's website, there is no other more affordable entertainment ticket in town. Tickets start as low as $7 but may range depending on the opposition. Fans can also enjoy themed nights and special deals like two for one with vouchers, and the All-American Saturdays, where all active, retired, or reserved military personnel can purchase a $10 package ($5 ticket and $5 food voucher). Check the team website for details.

$-$$

Location: 300 N. Giddings St. Visalia, CA

IG: visaliarawhide

Website: www.milb.com/visalia

Price: Tickets start at $7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dbDvq_0gEMAMgp00

Roller Towne

Were the movies Rollerball or Roll Bounce an inspiration? Maybe you want a trip down memory lane? If that's the case, the Roller Towne skate rink has it all for highly affordable prices to help bring back the nostalgia. With admission at $10 and $4 skate rentals, you and your family are in for hours of fun. Roller Towne also hosts adult nights for those 18 and over and a beer garden for the crowd over 21. A summer day camp is also offered to children ages 5-12; check the website for rates and schedules.

$

Location: 520 S. Linwood St., Visalia

IG: rollertownevisalia

Price: Summer skating $10 admission, $4 skate rentals

Hours: Daily 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday is cheap skate $6 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Website: rollertowne.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Byx7_0gEMAMgp00

Visalia Fox Theatre

The historic Fox Theatre has you covered if you enjoy a more subtle form of entertainment. The Fox will be screening two classic films for movie buffs: "The Three Amigos!", starring comedic trio Steve Martin, Chevy Chase, and Martin Short, on Friday, July 8. On Saturday, July 16, Disney enthusiasts can enjoy "Pirates of the Caribbean," starring Johnny Depp.

If classic films aren't to your taste, don't worry.

Stand-up comedians Rodney Carrington and Felipe Esparza will be in Visalia, making many laugh, performing their latest material in August and September. Lastly, music goers and fans of the 80s will have a blast reliving one of the most memorable eras in music when Fast Times – 80s Concert Experience hits the stage. If you're looking to "rock out to AC/DC, Journey, Van Halen, Madonna, Bon Jovi, Metallica, The Cure, and others," this is the venue for you on Aug. 27.

$$$$

Location: 308 W. Main St., Visalia

IG: visaliafox

Price: Movies $5

Special shows, concerts: Rodney Carrington: Let Me In! tickets starting at $49.50; Felipe Esparza tickets starting at $40; Fast Times – 80s Concert Experience tickets starting at $18

Website: foxvisalia.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ton0y_0gEMAMgp00

Forestiere Underground Gardens

The Forestiere Underground Gardens is 10 acres of beautiful subterranean greenery, caverns in the heart of Fresno. Built by a Sicilian immigrant, Baldassare Forestiere had the vision to turn his once "useless" piece of farmland into an escape from the scorching heat of the Central Valley. Ninety-year-old fruit trees and grapevines grace the landscape, while the underground Roman architecture keeps visitors 10-20 degrees cooler in the summer heat. This handmade masterpiece is where visitors can relax and soak in the hard work of one man's vision of natural zen.

$$$

Location: 5021 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno

IG: forestiereundergroundgardens

Price: Adults $21; Seniors ages 60+, college students with ID, military with ID $19; Children - $11 (ages 5 through 17); under 4 are free. Access is only granted through a guided hourlong walking tour.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Mileage: 50 miles north of Visalia

Save Mart Center

Fresno's Save Mart Center is home to several events this summer.

On July 28, get ready for date night, as one of the most successful R&B groups of all-time, Boyz II Men, hit center stage to perform their Billboard chart hits, along with Ginuwine. Comedic heavyweight Jim Gaffigan performs on Aug. 13, bringing his Fun Tour to Fresno. Rounding out the summer music scene and making his return to the bright lights, Regional Mexican great Pepe Aguilar will bring his Jaripeo Sin Fronteras USA Tour on Sept. 4.

$$$

Location: 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno

IG: savemartcenter

Special shows, concerts: Boyz II Men tickets starting at $38; Jim Gaffigan Fun Tour tickets starting at $39.75; Pepe Aguilar USA Tour tickets starting at $43.50

Website: savemartcenter.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HZLWi_0gEMAMgp00

Fresno Chaffee Zoo

Celebrating 92 years, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo is one of the most affordable options this summer. With several exhibits to choose from, a zoo favorite is the African Adventure, where you will find some of the most beautiful animals on the face of the earth, like the African elephant, Southern white rhinoceros, cheetah, and the reticulated giraffe. If you're looking for the most bang for your buck, the total zoo experience will give you access to Stingray Bay and the new Zoorassic Park at no additional charge.

$$

Location: 894 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno

IG: fresnochaffeezoo

Price: $15.95 for children (ages 2-11) and $23.95 for adults (12 and up)

Hours: Open daily 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Website: www.fresnochaffeezoo.org

Mileage: 46 miles north of Visalia

Wild Water Adventure Park

The biggest water park in California is located in our backyard, Clovis. Wild Water Adventure Park is jam-packed fun for all ages. The park will keep you busy as you try and check off the 20 attractions and 38 water slides. Wild Water Adventure Park sits on 52 acres and is more than just a water park with grass areas, fishing lakes, sports fields, and barbeque areas. According to their website, visitors can bring food and beverages inside– a big money-saving bonus.

$$$

Location: 11413 E. Shaw Ave. Clovis

IG: wildwaterca

Price: Online pricing $29.99 to $39.99 per ticket ($49.99 if purchased at the gate)

Website: wildwater.net

Mileage: 46 miles north of Visalia

Calculating costs for your summer road trip? Here's how to save money on gas

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: For under $50, this Central Valley summer activity list won't hurt your wallet

Comments / 0

Related
sierranewsonline.com

Summer’s Here at the Fresno Flats Historic Village and Park

We are gearing up for another incredible summer at Fresno Flats. Check out all that is happening and how you can get involved. Pioneer Camp is on and it’s going to be better than ever. We’re teaming up again with the Oakhurst Boys and Girls Club. Last year’s camp was awarded their “Outstanding Event of the Year” for the entire Fresno Area!
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Music#Central Valley#Summer Heat#Travel Info#What To Do#Local Life#Fresno Chaffee Zoo#Consumer Prices
GV Wire

Mega Texas BBQ Headlines Fresno Father’s Day Feast

Taking dad out for a Father’s Day dinner could mean battling long waits at a restaurant. Or, you could go to a BBQ food truck extravaganza on Sunday. The latest promotion from Fresno Street Eats will bring seven trucks to the Tioga Sequoia beer garden in downtown Fresno on Sunday afternoon.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Local titleholders to compete in Miss California competition

Miss Kings County 2022 Jillian Rogers and Mia Chennault, Miss Kings County’s Outstanding Teen 2022, will compete for the title of Miss California and Miss California’s Outstanding Teen respectively in the annual Miss California competition next week. The Miss California competition will be held in Fresno at the...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
Thrillist

The Little-Known History of California’s Only Black-Founded Town

To seek out America’s Black history is to unwittingly assume the role of archeologist and detective—so many of our stories have been buried or tossed aside, waiting for a patient explorer to unearth them. Such is the case with America’s Black-founded towns, which sprang up in the Reconstruction Era following the Civil War, a product of America’s brief and since-defaulted commitment to provide security for the formerly enslaved. During those fleeting years—before Jim Crow, redlining, and similar codified measures took hold—newly freed Black citizens set off to make good on the long-promised American Dream, planting their flags in undeveloped plots and offering safehavens where race-based discrimination and violence didn’t exist.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Lemoore aviators featured in new ‘Top Gun’ movie

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The “Top Gun” fever continues at the box office, as the iconic sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” is breaking records past the speed of sound. The movie holds even more significance as aviators stationed at Naval Air Station Lemoore actually flew in the movie, helping create those captivating flight scenes playing out […]
LEMOORE, CA
recentlyheard.com

Lawsuit Filed Against Tulare and Kern County of California

Plaintiff, Jamyson Harris filed a lawsuit against Tulare and Kern county in California. Case number 18-cv-00699-LJO-BAM. Allegations include kidnapping and child molestation. In the fall of 1991, Jamyson, along with his brother and sisters were taken into Tulare county social services in Porterville, California. By their mother’s roommates. The roommates falsely accused their mother of abandoning and abusing her children. While their mother was out of town moving into their new home. While living in a foster home with his sisters. Jamyson alleges he was sexually molested by their foster mom. Then placed on heavy psychotropic drugs, kicked out and he had to shuffle from foster home to foster home. Until finally he was shipped off to another county across the state of California.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Eater

These 17 Bay Area Restaurants Just Got Added to the Michelin Guide

The Michelin Guide announced a handful of new additions to its California Guide, scattered across the Bay Area and northern half of the state. The restaurants, which range from San Francisco fine dining destinations swimming in caviar and aged fish to a Mexican restaurant hidden inside a Napa bowling alley, could either be designated as Bib Gourmands or Stars later this fall.
yourcentralvalley.com

Gift Dad something sweet from Crumbl Cookies

Crumbl Cookies is celebrating dad this week with its sweet batch of candy cookies. The menu rotates each week this week dad can look forward to:. Crumbl Cookies has locations in Fresno, Clovis and Madera.
FRESNO, CA
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

1K+
Followers
525
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

Find out what's happening in Visalia and Tulare County. The Visalia Times-Delta is your source for local news, crime, entertainment, sports, feature stories and opinion.

 http://visaliatimesdelta.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy