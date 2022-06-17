Denver death investigation upgraded to homicide
Denver police on Friday announced that investigators have upgraded a death investigation to a homicide.
Police were sent to West Ninth Avenue and North Hazel Court in Denver's Villa Park on Thursday for a death investigation.
The investigation was upgraded after investigators concluded the death was a result of a homicide.
Police have not released the victim's name.
Anyone with information should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
Comments / 2