Denver death investigation upgraded to homicide

Denver police on Friday announced that investigators have upgraded a death investigation to a homicide.

Police were sent to West Ninth Avenue and North Hazel Court in Denver's Villa Park on Thursday for a death investigation.

The investigation was upgraded after investigators concluded the death was a result of a homicide.

Police have not released the victim's name.

Anyone with information should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.