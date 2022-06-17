ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The landscape of isoform switches in sepsis: a multicenter cohort study

By Lin Chen
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSepsis is caused by an uncontrolled inflammatory response, whose underlying mechanisms are not fully understood. It is well known that the majority of human genes can be expressed as alternative isoforms. While isoform switching is implicated in many diseases and is particularly prominent in cancer, it has never been reported in...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Mitochondrial Sirt3 serves as a biomarker for sepsis diagnosis and mortality prediction

The purpose of this study is to determine whether the levels of serum Sirt3 correlate with disease severity and perfusion indicators in septic patients, as well as to assess the clinical value of Sirt3 as a potential novel marker for sepsis diagnosis and mortality prediction. A total of 79 patients in the ICU were included in the study, of which 28 were postoperatively noninfectious and the remaining 51 patients were all diagnosed with sepsis during the study period. The levels of Sirt3 were detected and dynamically monitored by enzyme-linked adsorption method, Pearson or Spearman coefficient for correlation analysis between Sirt3 and clinical indicators, ROC curve for evaluation of diagnosis and mortality prediction, Kaplan"“Meier method for the significance of Sirt3 in 28-day survival. The serum levels of Sirt3 were lower in the sepsis patients on day 1 (P"‰<"‰0.0001), and the septic shock group had lower Sirt3 levels than the sepsis group (P"‰="‰0.013). Sirt3 had good negative correlations with SOFA scores both in sepsis and septic shock groups (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.424, âˆ’"‰0.518; P"‰="‰0.011, 0.040), and Sirt3 correlated strongly with ScvO2 in the septic shock group (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.679, P"‰="‰0.004) and with PCT in the sepsis group (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.409, P"‰="‰0.015). Sirt3 not only performed well in identifying sepsis (AUC"‰="‰0.995, 95% CI 0.987"“1, P"‰<"‰0.0001) but also greatly enhanced lactate's specificity in detecting septic shock (from 91.43 to 94.29%). Patients in the low Sirt3 group had higher ScvO2, lactate, APACHE II score, SOFA score, longer ICU stays, and worse indicators of inflammation (TNF-Î±, IL-6) and infection (PCT) than those in the high Sirt3 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). Additionally, Sirt3 can predict mortality of sepsis (AUC"‰="‰0.746, 95% CI 0.571"“0.921, P"‰="‰0.022), patients with serum Sirt3"‰<"‰10.07Â pg/ml have a lower 28-day survival (log-rank P"‰="‰0.008). Low serum levels of Sirt3 are significantly correlated with the disease severity. At the same time, Sirt3 increases the sensitivity of lactate to detect "cellular hypoxia" in septic shock. Sirt3 is a promising biomarker for the diagnosis of sepsis and predicting mortality risk in septic patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CD73 downregulation by EGFR-targeted liposomal CD73 siRNA potentiates antitumor effect of liposomal doxorubicin in 4T1 tumor-bearing mice

Blocking CD73 ectonucleotidase has been proposed as a potential therapeutic approach for cancer treatment. The present study aimed to investigate the antitumor effect of a novel EGFR-Targeted liposomal CD73 siRNA formulation in combination therapy with liposomal doxorubicin in the 4T1 mouse model. CD73 siRNA was encapsulated into nanoliposomes by the ethanol injection method. After preparation, characterization, morphology, and stability evaluation of formulations, the toxicity was measured by MTT assay. Uptake assay and efficiency of the liposomal formulations were investigated on the 4T1 cell line. The liposomal formulation containing CD73 siRNA was targeted with GE11 peptide for in vivo evaluations. Following biodistribution analysis, the antitumor activity of prepared formulations in combination with liposomal doxorubicin was studied in mice bearing 4T1 metastatic breast cancer cells. Finally, the induction of immune response of formulations in concomitant treatment with liposomal doxorubicin was evaluated in the tumor microenvironment of a mouse model of breast cancer. The size of prepared liposomal formulations at N/P"‰="‰16 for the liposomal CD73 siRNA and GE11-liposomal CD73 siRNA groups were 89 nm"‰Â±"‰4.4 and 95 nm"‰Â±"‰6.6, respectively. The nanoparticle's PDI was less than 0.3 and their surface charge was below 10 mV. The results demonstrated that N/P"‰="‰16 yielded the best encapsulation efficiency which was 94%"‰Â±"‰3.3. AFM results showed that the liposomes were spherical in shape and were less than 100 nm in size. The results of the MTT assay showed significant toxicity of the liposomes containing CD73 siRNA during the 48-h cell culture. Real-time PCR and flow cytometry results showed that liposomes containing CD73 siRNA could effectively downregulate CD73 expression. Liposomal formulations were able to significantly downregulate CD73 gene expression, in vivo. However, CD73 downregulation efficiency was significantly higher for the targeted form compared to the non-targeted formulation (P value"‰<"‰0.01). The combination showed maximum tumor growth delay with remarkable survival improvement compared to the control group. Studying the immune responses in the treatment groups which received doxorubicin, showed decreased number of lymphocytes in the tumor environment. However, this decrease was lower in the combination therapy group. Finally, our results clearly showed that CD73 downregulation increases the activity of CD8+ lymphocytes (IFN-â„½ production) and also significantly decreases the Foxp3 in the CD25+ lymphocytes compared to the control group. GE11-Lipo CD73 siRNA formulation can efficiently knockdown CD73 ectonucleotidase. Also, the efficacy of liposomal doxorubicin is significantly enhanced via the downregulation of CD73 ectonucleotidase.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prevention of angle-closure glaucoma: balancing risk and benefit

Primary angle-closure glaucoma (PACG) is an important, preventable cause of visual loss. PACG affects 20 million people, and has blinded over 5 million globally [1]. Although it is well established that Asian people are at greater risk than white people of European origin [2, 3], an estimated 1.6 million white Europeans, 581,000 white US citizens and 130,000 white Britons have visual field loss from PACG [4]. The results of two major clinical trials have transformed the evidence-base informing management of PACG. The EAGLE trial clearly demonstrates that anyone with PACG, and those with an intraocular pressure (IOP)"‰>"‰30"‰mmHg resulting from primary angle-closure (PAC), should be offered clear lens extraction as the first intervention. This offers better disease control (better pressure control with less medication), better quality of life, and is more cost effective when compared to the standard care of laser peripheral iridotomy (LPI) [5].
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

MicroRNA-21 promotes pancreatic Î² cell function through modulating glucose uptake

Pancreatic Î² cell dysfunction contributes to the pathogenesis of type 2 diabetes. MiR-21 has been shown to be induced in the islets of glucose intolerant patients and type 2 diabetic mice. However, the role of miR-21 in the regulation of pancreatic Î² cell function remains largely elusive. In the current study, we identify the pathway by which miR-21 regulates glucose-stimulated insulin secretion utilizing mice lacking miR-21 in their Î² cells (miR-21Î²KO). We find that miR-21Î²KO mice develop glucose intolerance due to impaired glucose-stimulated insulin secretion. Mechanistic studies reveal that miR-21 enhances glucose uptake and subsequently promotes insulin secretion by up-regulating Glut2 expression in a miR-21-Pdcd4-AP-1 dependent pathway. Over-expression of Glut2 in knockout islets results in rescue of the impaired glucose-stimulated insulin secretion. Furthermore, we demonstrate that delivery of miR-21 into the pancreas of type 2 diabetic db/db male mice is able to promote Glut2 expression and reduce blood glucose level. Taking together, our results reveal that miR-21 in islet Î² cell promotes insulin secretion and support a role for miR-21 in the regulation of pancreatic Î² cell function in type 2 diabetes.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cohort Study#Study Group#Psi#Sepsis#Science Technology#Isoform
Nature.com

Microsatellite instability in gastrointestinal cancers

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Berardinelli GN, DurÃ£es R, Mafra da Costa A, Bragagnoli A, AntÃ´nio de Oliveira M, Pereira R, et al. Association of microsatellite instability (MSI) status with the 5-year outcome and genetic ancestry in a large Brazilian cohort of colorectal cancer. Eur J Hum Genet. 2022. in press.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Radiotheranostics in oncology: current challenges and emerging opportunities

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Structural imaging remains an essential component of diagnosis, staging and response assessment in patients with cancer; however, as clinicians increasingly seek to noninvasively investigate tumour phenotypes and evaluate functional and molecular responses to therapy, theranostics - the combination of diagnostic imaging with targeted therapy - is becoming more widely implemented. The field of radiotheranostics, which is the focus of this Review, combines molecular imaging (primarily PET and SPECT) with targeted radionuclide therapy, which involves the use of small molecules, peptides and/or antibodies as carriers for therapeutic radionuclides, typically those emitting Î±-, Î²- or auger-radiation. The exponential, global expansion of radiotheranostics in oncology stems from its potential to target and eliminate tumour cells with minimal adverse effects, owing to a mechanism of action that differs distinctly from that of most other systemic therapies. Currently, an enormous opportunity exists to expand the number of patients who can benefit from this technology, to address the urgent needs of many thousands of patients across the world. In this Review, we describe the clinical experience with established radiotheranostics as well as novel areas of research and various barriers to progress.
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Unconventional excitonic states with phonon sidebands in layered silicon diphosphide

In the version of this article initially published, an additional affiliation was mistakenly listed for Angel Rubio, which has now been removed from the HTML and PDF versions of the article. These authors contributed equally: Ling Zhou, Junwei Huang, Lukas Windgaetter. National Laboratory of Solid State Microstructures, Jiangsu Key Laboratory...
CHEMISTRY
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Distribution equality as an optimal epidemic mitigation strategy

Upon the development of a therapeutic, a successful response to a global pandemic relies on efficient worldwide distribution, a process constrained by our global shipping network. Most existing strategies seek to maximize the outflow of the therapeutics, hence optimizing for rapid dissemination. Here we find that this intuitive approach is, in fact, counterproductive. The reason is that by focusing strictly on the quantity of disseminated therapeutics, these strategies disregard the way in which this quantity distributes across destinations. Most crucially-they overlook the interplay of the therapeutic spreading patterns with those of the pathogens. This results in a discrepancy between supply and demand, that prohibits efficient mitigation even under optimal conditions of superfluous flow. To solve this, we design a dissemination strategy that naturally follows the predicted spreading patterns of the pathogens, optimizing not just for supply volume, but also for its congruency with the anticipated demand. Specifically, we show that epidemics spread relatively uniformly across all destinations, prompting us to introduce an equality constraint into our dissemination that prioritizes supply homogeneity. This strategy may, at times, slow down the supply rate in certain locations, however, thanks to its egalitarian nature, which mimics the flow of the pathogens, it provides a dramatic leap in overall mitigation efficiency, potentially saving more lives with orders of magnitude less resources.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

hnRNPC induces isoform shifts in miR-21-5p leading to cancer development

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. MicroRNA (miRNA) processing is a critical step in mature miRNA production. Its dysregulation leads to an increase in miRNA isoforms with heterogenous 5"²-ends (isomiRs), which can recognize distinct target sites because of their shifted seed sequence. Although some miRNA genes display productive expression of their 5"²-isomiRs in cancers, how their production is controlled and how 5"²-isomiRs affect tumor progression have yet to be explored. In this study, based on integrative analyses of high-throughput sequencing data produced by our group and publicly available data, we demonstrate that primary miR-21 (pri-miR-21) is processed into the cancer-specific isomiR isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1, which suppresses growth hormone receptor (GHR) in liver cancer. Treatment with antagomirs against isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1 inhibited the in vitro tumorigenesis of liver cancer cells and allowed the recovery of GHR, whereas the introduction of isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1 mimics attenuated these effects. These effects were validated in a mouse model of spontaneous liver cancer. Heterogeneous nuclear ribonucleoprotein C and U2 small nuclear RNA auxiliary factor 2 were predicted to bind upstream of pre-miR-21 via a poly-(U) motif and influence Drosha processing to induce the production of isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1. Our findings suggest an oncogenic function for the non-canonical isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1 in liver cancer, and its production was shown to be regulated by hnRNPC.
CANCER
Nature.com

The Pseudomonas aeruginosa DksA1 protein is involved in HO tolerance and within-macrophages survival and can be replaced by DksA2

In Gram-negative pathogens, the stringent response regulator DksA controls the expression of hundreds of genes, including virulence-related genes. Interestingly, Pseudomonas aeruginosa has two functional DksA paralogs: DksA1 is constitutively expressed and has a zinc-finger motif, while DksA2 is expressed only under zinc starvation conditions and does not contain zinc. DksA1 stimulates the production of virulence factors in vitro and is required for full pathogenicity in vivo. DksA2 can replace these DksA1 functions. Here, the role of dksA paralogs in P. aeruginosa tolerance to H2O2-induced oxidative stress has been investigated. The P. aeruginosa dksA1 dksA2 mutant showed impaired H2O2 tolerance in planktonic and biofilm-growing cultures and increased susceptibility to macrophages-mediated killing compared to the wild type. Complementation with either dksA1 or dksA2 genes restored the wild type phenotypes. The DksA-dependent tolerance to oxidative stress involves, at least in part, the positive transcriptional control of both katA and katE catalase-encoding genes. These data support the hypothesis that DksA1 and DksA2 are eco-paralogs with indistinguishable function but optimal activity under different environmental conditions, and highlight their mutual contribution to P. aeruginosa virulence.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ca-mediated mitochondrial inner membrane permeabilization induces cell death independently of Bax and Bak

The ability of mitochondria to buffer a rapid rise in cytosolic Ca2+ is a hallmark of proper cell homeostasis. Here, we employed m-3M3FBS, a putative phospholipase C (PLC) agonist, to explore the relationships between intracellular Ca2+ imbalance, mitochondrial physiology, and cell death. m-3M3FBS induced a potent dose-dependent Ca2+ release from the endoplasmic reticulum (ER), followed by a rise in intra-mitochondrial Ca2+. When the latter exceeded the organelle buffering capacity, an abrupt mitochondrial inner membrane permeabilization (MIMP) occurred, releasing matrix contents into the cytosol. MIMP was followed by cell death that was independent of Bcl-2 family members and inhibitable by the intracellular Ca2+ chelator BAPTA-AM. Cyclosporin A (CsA), capable of blocking the mitochondrial permeability transition (MPT), completely prevented cell death induced by m-3M3FBS. However, CsA acted upstream of mitochondria by preventing Ca2+ release from ER stores. Therefore, loss of Ca2+ intracellular balance and mitochondrial Ca2+ overload followed by MIMP induced a cell death process that is distinct from Bcl-2 family-regulated mitochondrial outer membrane permeabilization (MOMP). Further, the inhibition of cell death by CsA or its analogues can be independent of effects on the MPT.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Malignant lesions of the caruncle

Caruncle malignancy is rare, but signs of disease can be easily missed by both patients and clinicians. There is significant potential for significant morbidity and even mortality from delayed diagnosis and treatment. Clinical features of primary malignant cancer include rapid growth, pigment deposition, ulcerated surface and bleeding. Malignant diagnoses include lymphoproliferative disease, basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, sebaceous carcinoma and malignant melanoma. Increased pigmentation is associated with melanoma, yellow coloured deposition with sebaceous carcinoma and a salmon-pink hue with lymphoproliferative disease. Treatment involves excision with margin control which may necessitate exenteration. Metastases to cervical and preauricular lymph nodes has been reported.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Studies on the antiviral activity of chebulinic acid against dengue and chikungunya viruses and in silico investigation of its mechanism of inhibition

Chebulinic acid (CA), originally isolated from the flower extract of the plant Terminalia chebula, has been shown to inhibit infection of herpes simplex virus-2 (HSV-2), suggestively by inhibiting the host entry step of viral infection. Like HSV-2, the dengue virus (DENV) and chikungunya virus (CHIKV) also use receptor glycosaminoglycans (GAG) to gain host entry, therefore, the activity of CA was tested against these viruses. Co-treatment of 8Â ÂµM CA with DENV-2 caused 2 log decrease in the virus titer (4.0 log10FFU/mL) at 120Â h post infection, compared to virus control (5.95 log10FFU/mL). In contrast, no inhibitory effect of CA was observed against CHIKV infection under any condition. The mechanism of action of CA was investigated in silico by employing DENV-2 and CHIKV envelope glycoproteins. During docking, CA demonstrated equivalent binding at multiple sites on DENV-2 envelope protein, including GAG binding site, which have previously been reported to play a crucial role in host attachment and fusion, indicating blocking of these sites. However, CA did not show binding to the GAG binding site on envelope protein-2 of CHIKV. The in vitro and in silico findings suggest that CA possesses the ability to inhibit DENV-2 infection at the entry stage of its infection cycle and may be developed as a potential therapeutic agent against it.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ESA-ECMWF Report on recent progress and research directions in machine learning for Earth System observation and prediction

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 51 (2022) Cite this article. This paper provides a short summary of the outcomes of the workshop on Machine Learning (ML) for Earth System Observation and Prediction (ESOP / ML4ESOP) organised by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) between 15 and 18 November 2021. The 4-days workshop had more than 30 speakers and 30 poster-presenters, attracting over 1100 registrations from 85 countries around the world. The workshop aimed to demonstrate where and how the fusion between traditional ESOP applications and ML methods has shown limitations, outstanding opportunities, and challenges based on the participant's feedback. Future directions were also highlighted from all thematic areas that comprise the ML4ESOP domain.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Maxillary sinus aeration analysis using computational fluid dynamics

The maxillary sinus aeration using the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) method based on individual adult patients' computed tomography (CT) scans were analyzed. The analysis was based on CT images of 4 patients: one with normal nose anatomy and three with nasal septal deviation (NSD) and concha bullosa (CB). The CFD simulation was performed using the Reynolds-Average Simulation approach and turbulence closure based on linear eddy viscosity supplemented with the two-equation k-\(\omega\) SST model. As a result, it was found that the lower part of NSD has the most significant impact on the airflow change within the maxillary sinuses compared to CB and the upper part of NSD. In a healthy nose, the airflow in the sinuses is continuous, while NSD and CB change this flow into pulsatile. Multiple changes in the direction of flow during one respiratory phase were observed. The flow intensity within the maxillary sinus opening is lower on the NSD side. The concept of vorticity measure is introduced to evaluate and compare various patients qualitatively. Typically, the lowest values of such measures are obtained for healthy airways and the highest for pathological changes in the nasal cavity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Stable inheritance of H3.3-containing nucleosomes during mitotic cell divisions

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30298-4, published online 06 May 2022. In this article the author name Zhiguo Zhang was incorrectly written as Zhiguo Zhaang. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Xiaowei Xu, Shoufu Duan. Authors and Affiliations. Institute for Cancer Genetics, Columbia...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Forest Fire Clustering for single-cell sequencing combines iterative label propagation with parallelized Monte Carlo simulations

In the era of single-cell sequencing, there is a growing need to extract insights from data with clustering methods. Here, we introduce Forest Fire Clustering, an efficient and interpretable method for cell-type discovery from single-cell data. Forest Fire Clustering makes minimal prior assumptions and, different from current approaches, calculates a non-parametric posterior probability that each cell is assigned a cell-type label. These posterior distributions allow for the evaluation of a label confidence for each cell and enable the computation of "label entropies", highlighting transitions along developmental trajectories. Furthermore, we show that Forest Fire Clustering can make robust, inductive inferences in an online-learning context and can readily scale to millions of cells. Finally, we demonstrate that our method outperforms state-of-the-art clustering approaches on diverse benchmarks of simulated and experimental data. Overall, Forest Fire Clustering is a useful tool for rare cell type discovery in large-scale single-cell analysis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Urinary extracellular vesicles and micro-RNA as markers of acute kidney injury after cardiac surgery

We hypothesised that measuring changes in urinary levels of EV and miR will predict the onset of acute kidney injury in cardiac surgery patients. The study was performed in the cohort of the REVAKI-2 trial. Urine samples were collected before and 24Â h after the procedure from 94 cardiac surgery patients. Urinary particle concentrations and size distribution were assessed using NanoSight. EV derivation and levels were measured using flow cytometry. Samples from 10 selected patients were sequenced, and verification was performed with advanced TaqMan assays in samples from all patients. Urinary particle concentrations significantly increased in patients with AKI after surgery, with the percentage of EV positive for CD105 and Î²1-integrin also increasing. Pre-surgery podocalyxin-positive EV were significantly lower in patients with AKI. Their levels correlated with the severity of the injury. Pre-operative miR-125a-5p was expressed at lower levels in urine from patients with AKI when adjusted for urinary creatinine. Levels of miR-10a-5p were lower after surgery in AKI patients and its levels correlated with the severity of the injury. Pre-operative levels of podocalyxin EVs, urinary particle concentrations and miR-125a-5p had moderate AKI predictive value and, in a logistic model together with ICU lactate levels, offered good (AUC"‰="‰82%) AKI prediction.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Functionalization of keratin nanoparticles by their internal modifications

We prepared keratin nanoparticles, which could respond to temperature and pH changes and to redox reactions, by electrostatic association of keratin and a cationic surfactant, dioctadecyl dimethyl ammonium chloride (DODAC). Solubilized keratin chains were assembled into nanoparticles (Ker-DODAC) and then crosslinked by disulfide formation. The resultant nanoparticles (Ker-DODACss) possessed a hydrophobic core composed of DODAC, enabling hydrophobic compounds to be loaed and retained in the core. By increasing the temperature, the fluidity of the core was increased, resulting in Ker-DODACss swelling and burst release of loaded compounds. Next, cholesterol was loaded into Ker-DODACss to modify the inner environment, such as the hydrophobicity and fluidity of the core. The nanoparticles (Ker-DODACss-Chol) exhibited reduced fluidity of the core and suppressed release of the payload. Furthermore, the release could be triggered by decreasing the electrostatic interaction between keratin and DODAC at pH values lower than 7.4. It was also found that Ker-DODACss-Chol possessed the ability to release payloads by breaking disulfide bonds. As a further internal modification, we incorporated a lipophilic antioxidant, Î±-tocopherol, into Ker-DODACss-Chol. It was confirmed that Ker-DODACss-Chol could act as a physical barrier to prevent Î±-tocopherol from undergoing oxidative degradation.
CHEMISTRY

