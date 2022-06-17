ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Threat of $200 rent increases leaves Poulsbo public housing tenants on edge

By Nina Baker, Kitsap Sun
On April 29, Housing Kitsap placed a change-of-rent notice on the doors of Fjord Manor, a Poulsbo apartment complex designated for low-income residents who are disabled or 62 and older. The notice listed a $218 and $262 rent increase for one- and two-bedroom apartments respectively, sparking anxiety and confusion among many tenants who hadn't faced rent changes in nearly a decade.

"When I received that letter, all I could think was 'I'm reliving my nightmare,'" said Laurie Olster, who was homeless before moving to Fjord Manor. "I basically had a small breakdown."

The full rent hikes were not approved by Rural Development (RD), the USDA department responsible for approving Housing Kitsap's budget. On June 2, Housing Kitsap posted another notice listing increases of $38 and $46 instead, though these numbers have not been approved by USDA-RD.

Residents of Fjord Manor who receive subsidies through housing vouchers will not pay the increased rent. Only six of the 38 units are not subsidized, but some subsidized and unsubsidized residents say they are upset with how Housing Kitsap handled the situation.

In the first notice, tenants who had objections to the rent hikes were instructed to send their comments in writing to the Rural Development Servicing Office located in Moreno Valley, California. On May 2, 23 residents signed and mailed a letter opposing the increases and accusing Housing Kitsap of financial mismanagement.

Olster said that after she mailed the letter, the letter was returned with a "Return to Sender" notice because the mailing address being incorrect.

Heather Blough, executive director of Housing Kitsap, said that Housing Kitsap is required to include that address on the notice form. She added that staff at the agency did not realize the address was incorrect.

Without a proper address, Olster said she felt like residents were left without an avenue to ask questions or lodge complaints. She said she didn't feel like she got information until a tenant meeting occurred at Fjord Manor in early June.

Poulsbo Mayor Becky Erickson, chair of the Housing Kitsap Board of Commissioners, said she regrets how the notification was handled.

"We scared people, and that's something we never should do. It was unintentional on our part. It was a mistake," Erickson said. "But to say that we're not going to do rent increases in the future is not correct."

Erickson said she holds office hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at Poulsbo City Hall. There is no virtual option, but Erickson said any tenant who was unable to go to City Hall could have called or emailed her to express grievances or ask questions.

One tenant, Valarie Green said she did not realize Erickson was on the board of commissioners.

Green was on the wait list for affordable housing for over four years before she moved to Fjord Manor. Green, who pays the lowest rent possible for an unsubsidized tenant, applied for a subsidy when she arrived at Fjord three months ago. She said she believes she qualifies based on her income.

If her application is not approved, her rent will increase by $38 dollars starting Aug. 1.

"I don't see anything I could cut," she said about her ability to pay the new rent. Green said she had already stopped purchasing several medications to reduce expenses, and that she often struggles to afford food.

Housing Kitsap's troubling financial history

Housing agencies like Housing Kitsap typically submit an annual budget to RD, which includes rent for partially subsidized properties like Fjord Manor. Blough said the reason the initial rent increase was so large was because 10 years of rent increases that Housing Kitsap had planned for had not been approved due to backlogs in the budget process.

Backlogs began in 2007 when the agency began a condominium project two months before the 2007-08 financial crisis, putting Housing Kitsap in dire financial straits. The county took out a $40.5 million dollar loan for the agency, leaving Housing Kitsap with debt payments for years. Then, in 2017, an unsuccessful software conversion left the agency unable to file necessary financial documents for two years.

In 2018, the state auditor's report projected that Housing Kitsap would run out of cash by early 2019, but the agency remained afloat . Another state auditor's report in May 2020 predicted that the agency may not have the funds to sustain operations in the future. The COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the backlog after Gov. Jay Inslee enacted a rent freeze lasting from April 2020 to July 2021.

Annual changes in rent are necessary as budgets change, and Blough said she could not exclude the possibility of future rent increases of more than $200.

In need of repair

According to a May 24 Housing Kitsap Board of Commissioners report, Housing Kitsap rent increases are necessary for repairing buildings and matching inflation. Blough said that some of the new income will be used to pay for repairs at Fjord Manor.

"You have to have a revenue source in order to keep the building in good shape."

She cited a December 2021 building assessment that found that electrical panels need to be replaced in multiple Housing Kitsap complexes, including Fjord Manor. Blough said Housing Kitsap does not have a timeline for the repairs.

Vicki White, who has lived at Fjord Manor for eight years, said that lights stopped functioning in her apartment for several days because of the malfunctioning panels.

Multiple tenants said that other conditions of Fjord Manor needed improvement, alleging unsafe dryers, ant infestations and mold, all of which they said have persisted for years.

"It is very important that if a resident has or observes unsafe conditions that these conditions be reported to the manager so a work order can be issued, and the situation corrected," Blough said in response to the allegations. "We do not want residents living in unsafe conditions."

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Threat of $200 rent increases leaves Poulsbo public housing tenants on edge

Comments / 7

Sue BeHoney
2d ago

So now there will be more homeless? The county is building sidewalks everywhere, but there's no money for housing. Seems like that is mismanagement. or maybe it's okay to live on the sidewalks. 🫤

Reply
3
Dumbpeopleeverywhere
2d ago

Oh you should check out the company HNN, they claim low income however they’ve gone month to month so they can up the rent over and over…greedy

Reply
2
 

#Public Housing#Affordable Housing#Rent#Vouchers#Rural Development#Usda Rd#Residents Of Fjord Manor
