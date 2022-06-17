ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Holiday Farm Fire survivors receive sheds from volunteer organization

By NBC 16
nbc16.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. – A group of volunteers from dozens of community groups have built more than 140 sheds for Holiday Farm Fire survivors. The...

nbc16.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc16.com

Eugene Family YMCA invites public to groundbreaking ceremony for new facility

EUGENE, Ore. - The Eugene Family YMCA is inviting the public to join them for the official groundbreaking ceremony for their new 75,000 square foot facility. “We have been dreaming of this day for more than a decade,” said Eugene Family YMCA Board President Joe Carmichael, also the Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager at Oregon Pacific Bank. “Turning dirt at the new Y site marks so much more than the day construction begins. It represents the transition from a vision to a reality of expanded programs for kids, teenagers, families, young adults and seniors. We know that this facility will be a gamechanger for the community and the way it can support and lift up people of all walks of life.”
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

'Putting the shovel in the ground is a big moment for the community'

VIDA, Ore. - Sherri Jones waited along with other evacuees to learn the fate of her home after the Holiday Farm Fire burned the upper McKenzie River Valley on Labor Day 2020. When the news came, Jones couldn't contain her joy. "I was screaming from the balcony," she recalled, "I...
VIDA, OR
nbc16.com

Juneteenth continues with celebration in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Millions of people across the country are marking Juneteenth on Sunday. The federal holiday, signed into law last year by President Joe Biden, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. People celebrated across the country Sunday including in Eugene. It was the third...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Lane County, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Society
County
Lane County, OR
nbc16.com

4J picks Dey: 'I'm thrilled - and very aware of the scope and magnitude of the job'

EUGENE, Ore. - The Eugene School District 4J voted 4 to 3 to make the district's current director of secondary education the new superintendent. Dr. Andy Dey starts work July 1. The board had also considered Cydney Vandercar, who served as interim superintendent for the past two years. Two of the four finalists withdrew or became unavailable over the course of the hiring process.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Truck rams into commercial building in Creswell

CRESWELL, Ore.-- A truck smashed into a commercial building Saturday morning, officials said between 5:30 and 6:00. This is at a wellness office and the Dak Thai Café on Front Street on the corner of West Oregon Avenue. Pictures from a community Facebook page show the truck and camper...
CRESWELL, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Shed#Charity#Sheds Of Hope#The Holiday Farm Fire
Lebanon-Express

Pioneer Picnic back on in Brownsville, and it's No. 135

The Linn County Pioneer Picnic had its first ever Pioneer Prince, who marched and waved alongside the Pioneer Princesses on Friday, June 17 during the annual Kiddie Parade in Brownsville. The event is back on for the first time since the pandemic, running Friday through Sunday. Prince Sebastian Sartuche-Doan said...
BROWNSVILLE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon comes out for its first Pride day

Donovan Corona-Snow didn’t know she was gender-fluid until she was able to bounce the concept off of her friends in the halls of Lebanon High School. She stood in a city park Saturday afternoon, June 18, and gave a firm, approving thumbs-up to those from her friend group who had found their way in a parade around the block during Lebanon Family Pride Day.
LEBANON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
kezi.com

Albany man sentenced for crime spree across Linn and Lane County

ALBANY, Ore. -- The Linn County sheriff reports that a man has been sentenced to prison for crimes he committed during a crime spree across Linn and Lane County in April. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says that Justin Allen Barr, 32, of Albany, began his crime spree on April 21 by breaking glass and stealing a car from a repair shop in Millersburg. He then went to a bar in Tangent where he tried to break a glass door and window to get inside, but was unsuccessful. Barr then drove to a convenience store in Halsey and used a shopping cart to break into the front door of the business, where he stole merchandise cumulatively worth thousands of dollars.
ALBANY, OR
klcc.org

Eugene updates renter protections in a very tight market

Eugene is considering ways to support renters. The City Council will hold a public meeting Tuesday to get feedback on proposed renter protections. Even before the pandemic, the city council was looking at how to provide additional protections for renters. As rents keep rising, the issue has become more critical. The council is considering a $10 cap on rental application fees.
EUGENE, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Faerieworlds: A Gathering of the Tribes

A family friendly alternate universe is coming home. Seven years after it left Lane County for Horning’s Hideout west of Portland, Faerieworlds: A Gathering of the Tribes is back in Eugene, just in time for its 20th anniversary celebration. “The heart of the festival was in Eugene,” says Emilio Miller-Lopez, a co-producer of the three-day event. He notes that while the event at Horning’s Hideout went well enough, “it was never quite like Eugene. We’re psyched to have it back.” The Vending Village, with more than 70 craft and food booths, will be populated by walk-around performers, storytellers and puppeteers. There will be a children’s activity area and a Faerie Market outside the extended fence area with free admission until 5 pm each day. And, yes, there is music on three stages with notable artists. Look for the Irish singer-songwriter Kila, whose work has been featured on the film Wolfwalkers, as well as Iranian singer-songwriter Azam Ali, whose music has been on the films The Matrix and Thor. Add in Casey Neil and the Norway Rats, Wake the Dead, Black Magdalene and many more. It is good to welcome Faerieworlds back to its spiritual home.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Caught on camera: Caregiver appears to injure young disabled man

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. --- Footage from a Ring camera appears to show a woman shoving an object in a young disabled man's ear multiple times, rupturing his eardrum. Jennifer Mast, 47, has been arrested and charged with First Degree Criminal Mistreatment in connection to the incident. This is a charge related to injuring someone who is dependent upon the person who committed the accused crime.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
newslincolncounty.com

Mary’s Peak Road is about to provide exquisite views by removing some vegetation and creating stunning overlooks!

Alsea, Ore. — Later this summer, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will start a habitat improvement project along Marys Peak Road in Benton County. The project will be visible from the roadside overlook at mile 2.5. By removing some vegetation, the project will improve forest habitat by reducing competition between trees, provide logs for nearby stream restoration projects, and restore the view from the roadside overlook.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Ask an expert: How do I know when hummingbirds are finished using their nests?

Gardening season is underway, and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
LANE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy