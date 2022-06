River otter playing at the Tennessee AquariumJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Working to beat the heat during our recent heat wave in Tennessee, I made my way to the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga. The price isn't the cheapest but is reasonable for a family on vacation. General Admission tickets allow you access to both the River Journey of freshwater fish and animals, and the Ocean Journey, where you'll see salt-water varieties - and more. You can also purchase tickets to the Aquarium's IMAX Theater which has special shows at different times during the day for additional costs. We had done this once before when our children were little, but as they've grown we didn't take the time or expense to visit the IMAX showings this visit.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO