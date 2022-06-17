ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoke County, NC

1 charged in teen’s death in Hoke County; 19-year-old woman injured

By Rodney Overton
cbs17
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man taken into custody by U.S. Army Military Police was formally charged Friday in the shooting death of a teenager in Hoke County earlier this year, officials said. The incident happened on Feb. 23 in...

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 2

Roddale Wynn
2d ago

He needs to be tried, found guilty, and executed! Death is the only thing that these murdering criminals understand!! No more prision & plea deals for these animals!!!

Reply
4
