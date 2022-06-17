ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Former Tennessee governor buying majority share of Predators

By ABC News
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1efHiY_0gEM8fIT00

The chairman of the Nashville Predators has agreed to sell the majority of his stake in the NHL team to former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.

The Predators announced the agreement Friday. No details of the purchase price were disclosed for a franchise valued recently at $680 million by Sportico.

Haslam, whose brother Jimmy owns the NFL's Cleveland Browns and the MLS' Columbus Crew, will buy majority of Nashville chairman Herb Fritch's share in what the Predators described as a “multi-phased purchase transaction” that will make Haslam the team's majority owner.

“From the time our ownership group, made up of day one season ticket holders, gathered together in 2007 to purchase and guarantee the franchise’s future in Nashville, the goal has been to ensure that stewardship of the team is in strong local hands,” said Sean Henry, president and chief executive officer of the Predators and Bridgestone Arena.

Henry said adding Haslam to the ownership group solidifies local stewardship of the team for years to come. Forbes estimated Haslam is worth approximately $2.3 billion.

“We are excited and appreciative that he has agreed to join the ownership team,” Henry said.

The final paperwork is being drawn up. The sale still must be approved by rest of the Predators' organization, which includes 16 co-owners, and also the NHL. First elected as Tennessee's governor in 2010, Haslam will become a minority owner within the next few months and gradually become the majority owner over “the next few years, according to the team's statement.

Fritch took over as chairman of the Predators in January 2019. He has been a member of the Predators Holdings LLC that bought the team and the management group that runs the arena in December 2007 from original owner Craig Leipold, who bought the Minnesota Wild a year later.

The local ownership group kept the franchise in Nashville after Leipold tried to sell the team to Jim Balsillie in May 2007. That sale fell through when Balsillie, the co-CEO of Blackberry makers Research in Motion Ltd., started taking season-ticket deposits in Hamilton, Ontario, after telling NHL commissioner Gary Bettman he didn’t intend to move the team.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
VolunteerCountry

Elite WR Tate Reveals Commitment Announcement Date

Carnell Tate has kept multiple fanbases anxiously awaiting his commitment, and he has now set the timeframe for when it will come. Tate announced earlier this evening on social media that he plans to announce his commitment decision on Monday, June 20th at 1pm ET.  While Tate mentions LSU and ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Avalanche will keep the party going in Game 3

The headliner for Monday's sports slate is Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. We've had a solid read of this series at Bark Bets on an individual game level, but we're changing our tune on the overall outlook of this Final. After the 7-0 thrashing that Colorado handed to Tampa Bay on Saturday, we're having a hard time seeing the Lightning recover.
DENVER, CO
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Boot

Alan Jackson Will No Longer Perform at CMA Fest 2022

Sad news for Alan Jackson fans: The country star is no longer part of the 2022 CMA Fest lineup. The CMA announced the news in a press release on Friday (June 3), including no further details about why Jackson can no longer play the event. He was previously scheduled to perform as a part of the festival's star-studded nightly concerts at Nashville's Nissan Stadium alongside Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Darius Rucker and Kelsea Ballerini, among others. Brothers Osborne and Old Dominion have now been added to this year's list of headliners, filling Jackson's empty time slot.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Cleveland, TN
Nashville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
TMZ.com

Deshaun Watson Facing 24th Lawsuit, Graphic Allegations

A 24th female masseuse has just filed a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson ... alleging the NFL star was sexually inappropriate with her during a massage session -- and the new allegations are graphic. In the suit, filed in Harris County, Texas on Monday, Katy Williams claims Watson got in contact...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Haslam
Person
Gary Bettman
ABC News

ABC News

702K+
Followers
160K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy