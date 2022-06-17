ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets' Tylor Megill shut down for four weeks with right shoulder strain

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42u34A_0gEM8Mim00
New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill won't return until August at the earliest. Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Just as the New York Mets thought they were finally headed in the right direction regarding injuries to starting pitchers, they received more bad news ahead of the final full weekend of spring.

Mets right-hander Tylor Megill was sidelined for nearly a month due to what was referred to as a "relatively mild" case of biceps tendinitis in his pitching arm but returned to the bump last week and was making his second start following his stint on the injured list Thursday night against the Milwaukee Brewers.

However, Megill's latest outing ended prematurely in the top of the fourth inning after he experienced what was initially called right shoulder discomfort. Per Ryan Morik of SNY, an MRI revealed Megill is now dealing with a right shoulder strain that will force him to be shut down from throwing for at least four weeks.

Such a timeline suggests he won't pitch again before August.

Megill began Thursday's game with a 4-2 record and a 4.50 ERA this season. His ERA rose to 5.01, but the Mets ultimately defeated the Brewers 5-4 to improve to 42-23 overall.

Ahead of Thursday's contest, it was learned that Mets ace Max Scherzer tossed a three-inning, 50-pitch simulated game and could begin a rehab assignment as early as Tuesday as he works to return from an oblique strain that's kept him out since he last pitched on May 18.

Fellow Mets ace Jacob deGrom (stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder) remains unlikely to make his season debut before next month's All-Star break.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report: NFL executives believe Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo will be cut

There continues to be no indication that any team is going to make a serious effort to trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield or San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo before or during the summer months. Cleveland will have either Deshaun Watson or Jacoby Brissett atop the depth chart in September, while 2021 rookie Trey Lance is handling San Francisco practices as Garoppolo continues to recover from surgery he had in March to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Texans HC Lovie Smith on Deshaun Watson: 'Sometimes divorce is good'

Back in early March new Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith admitted that he wanted the situation regarding star quarterback Deshaun Watson to "speed up a little bit." Watson didn't play during the 2021 NFL campaign following an offseason trade request while he was facing 22 lawsuits alleging acts of sexual misconduct and has since been dealt to the Cleveland Browns. Smith has repeatedly let it be known he's all-in on 2021 third-round draft pick Davis Mills serving as his starter for this fall.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
State
New York State
City
Rose, NY
ClutchPoints

Brewers’ Christian Yelich gets brutally honest on Milwaukee’s Lorenzo Cain decision

The Milwaukee Brewers designated 2-time All-Star Lorenzo Cain for assignment on Saturday. Cain has suffered through a brutal 2022 season and his MLB future is in question. Nonetheless, he played a big role for the Brewers over the past few seasons. Additionally, Cain is known as an excellent teammate and clubhouse presence. Brewers star Christian […] The post Brewers’ Christian Yelich gets brutally honest on Milwaukee’s Lorenzo Cain decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

The Yankees’ best free agent signing is providing insane value

The New York Yankees didn’t make any significant splashes in free agency this past off-season, rather depending on some familiar faces. General manager Brian Cashman has looked to the trade market as a supplement for positions rather than signing big-money players, especially with Aaron Judge’s monster deal waiting in the wings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
TMZ.com

Former NY Mets Prospect Darwyn Encarnacion Dead At 21 After Horrific Car Crash

Former New York Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died following a horrific car crash in the Dominican Republic this week. He was just 21 years old. According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, Encarnacion was driving an SUV on Wednesday when it tumbled off a bridge and crashed into a ditch below it.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Angels pitcher blames MLB for scary Justin Upton HBP

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Michael Lorenzen blamed Major League Baseball for a scary moment in Friday’s game against the Seattle Mariners. Mariners outfielder Justin Upton was hit in the head by a Lorenzen fastball in the fifth inning of Friday’s game. Upton left the contest, though he was cleared from concussion protocols following the game.
SEATTLE, WA
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#The Milwaukee Brewers
Yardbarker

Maybe the Braves don’t need to trade for a second baseman

When Ozzie Albies immediately went to the ground following an awkward swing a few days ago, it caused a lot of concern in Braves Country. Of course, the big question was Ozzie’s well-being; while his fractured foot is most likely not season-ending, it’s still not a quick recovery. So another obvious question emerged: since Ozzie will be sidelined for anywhere between eight weeks and a few months, who’s going to replace him? While this hasn’t been Albies’ greatest season at the plate, his quickness and sure-handed fielding make him one of the best defensive infielders in the game. Filling his (literally tiny but metaphorically gigantic) shoes is no easy task.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Braves top prospect mashes back-to-back grand slams

Some baseball players go their entire career without hitting a grand slam. It’s one of the greatest feelings of a player’s life. Well, what about two in one game!?. Vaughn Grissom, the Braves sixth-ranked prospect, mashed a pair of grand slams in back-to-back innings while adding a double and a single, scoring five times in High-A Rome’s 22-1 throttling of Asheville.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter in Yankees' lineup Saturday afternoon

New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Carpenter is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. In 34 plate appearances this season, Carpenter has a .286 batting average with a 1.376 OPS,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Red Sox make trade with Phillies, acquire RHP James Norwood

The Boston Red Sox have added another arm to their pitching staff. They acquired right-hander James Norwood from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash considerations, both teams announced Saturday. Norwood is a 28-year-old who made his MLB debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2019. He tallied a 8.30 ERA,...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson trade can't be undone

Before it was learned earlier on Thursday that "the NFL Players Association is bracing for a recommendation by the league of 'unprecedented' punishment" of Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson, it was reported last week the Browns were "still all-in" on Watson and had no plans to void the fully guaranteed five-year, $230M contract they awarded him after they traded with the Houston Texans for his services in March.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Nationals manager Dave Martinez ejected after awful obstruction call

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected from Friday night’s 8-7 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of a doubleheader after arguing a bad call. The Phillies were batting with the game tied 6-6 in the top of the 10th. They had runners on second and third with one out. J.T. Realmuto hit a soft liner up the middle. Nats shortstop Luis Garcia was going after the ball but made contact with baserunner Rhys Hoskins and fell down.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

34K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy