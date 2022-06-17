Mets' Tylor Megill shut down for four weeks with right shoulder strain

New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill won't return until August at the earliest. Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Just as the New York Mets thought they were finally headed in the right direction regarding injuries to starting pitchers, they received more bad news ahead of the final full weekend of spring.

Mets right-hander Tylor Megill was sidelined for nearly a month due to what was referred to as a "relatively mild" case of biceps tendinitis in his pitching arm but returned to the bump last week and was making his second start following his stint on the injured list Thursday night against the Milwaukee Brewers.

However, Megill's latest outing ended prematurely in the top of the fourth inning after he experienced what was initially called right shoulder discomfort. Per Ryan Morik of SNY, an MRI revealed Megill is now dealing with a right shoulder strain that will force him to be shut down from throwing for at least four weeks.

Such a timeline suggests he won't pitch again before August.

Megill began Thursday's game with a 4-2 record and a 4.50 ERA this season. His ERA rose to 5.01, but the Mets ultimately defeated the Brewers 5-4 to improve to 42-23 overall.

Ahead of Thursday's contest, it was learned that Mets ace Max Scherzer tossed a three-inning, 50-pitch simulated game and could begin a rehab assignment as early as Tuesday as he works to return from an oblique strain that's kept him out since he last pitched on May 18.

Fellow Mets ace Jacob deGrom (stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder) remains unlikely to make his season debut before next month's All-Star break.