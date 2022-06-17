ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Court doors closed to NAACP suit over Black juror denials

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal appeals court has found that the NAACP has no standing to sue a Mississippi prosecutor accused of routinely rejecting Black jurors in criminal cases. District Attorney Doug Evans has been in office since 1992, and his jury selection tactics have been scrutinized...

