Columbus Blue Jackets sign Liam Foudy to two-year contract extension

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets signed center Liam Foudy to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

The contract is a two-way NHL/American Hockey League deal for the 2022-23 season and a one-way NHL deal in 2023-24.

The 22 year old was selected 18th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. He has collected five assists with six penalty minutes, 44 shots on goal and an “even” plus/minus rating while averaging 12:41 of ice time in 27 career games with Columbus.

“Liam got off to a solid start last season in Cleveland and was playing well before he was injured and missed the final three months of the season,” CBJ general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “He is an elite skater. He’s worked very hard to solidify the other areas of his game and we believe Liam has a very bright future with our club.”

