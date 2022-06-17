ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Game Tonight Only Available on Apple TV

The Dodgers-Guardians game tonight will only be broadcasted on Apple TV+.

For the second time this season, Dodgers fans are going to tune to SportsNet LA to watch their favorite baseball team play the first game of a three-game set against the visiting Cleveland Guardians. Spoiler alert - the game won't be on SNLA.

Friday night's tilt between the Guardians and Dodgers will only be broadcasted on Apple TV+. Don't worry, until Friday, June 24th, Apple TV+ MLB games are free.

For those with smart TVs, you can download the Apple TV+ app. The same can be said for any Roku or Amazon Fire Stick users. The app can also be found on iOS and Android stores for mobile devices.

This past Spring, MLB announced the partnership with Apple to broadcast games this season as part of a new "Friday Night Baseball" production. Apple paid $85M for the broadcasting rights to select Friday games this season and can opt out after this season if they choose to do so.

TECHNOLOGY
