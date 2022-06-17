ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baden, PA

Baden woman charged with animal cruelty after dog dies from heatstroke

By Nicholas Vercilla, Beaver County Times
 2 days ago
BADEN – A borough woman is facing animal cruelty charges after her dog died from complications from heatstroke.

Di Xiao, 29, is charged with a felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals – torture, a felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals – causing death, one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals, and two misdemeanor counts of neglect to animals.

Court papers state at approximately 2:12 p.m. June 15, Baden police were called to 970 Collins Ave. for a dog complaint.

Upon arrival, police found a Siberian Husky dog at the rear of the residence with a muzzle on, who was in extreme distress and lethargic, and had no shade or water.

This was when Xiao came out and took the muzzle off, when asked by police to do so, and attempted to give the dog water, but the dog was too tired to attempt to drink.

The dog was taken to the Big Rock Veterinary Hospital in New Brighton, where the dog was forced to be euthanized due to heat stroke.

Hospital staff told police the dog was “cooked from the inside,” and that its internal temperature didn’t initially even read on the thermometer, before reading at 109.3 degrees.

The dog went into a seizure and began bleeding due to his organs failing.

Court papers state Xiao told Beaver County Humane Officer Tristan Wenzig that she had not checked in on the dog for two hours beforehand.

Guidance for dogs in the heat

The Beaver County Humane Society has guidance for dog owners when dealing with their pets during the hot summer months.

Dogs are at risk for heat stroke once outside temperatures reach 80 degrees, and a dog will start to experience heat stroke once their body temperature is at 105 degrees, in which irreversible organ damage can occur, followed by death.

Dogs only have sweat glands in their nose and paw pads.

The signs of heat stroke in dogs are excessive panting and glazed eyes, staggering or disorientation, collapsing or unwillingness to get up, vomiting, diarrhea, dark, red tongue or gums, or sticky, dry tongue or gums.

Pet owners are advised, if a dog is experiencing symptoms, to move the dog out of the heat right away, to begin cooling the dog by placing a wet washcloth on their foot pads and their head, not their full body, and offer the dog small amounts of water, but not ice water, and then proceed to visit a veterinarian, as internal damage may have occurred.

The society said if a dog is tethered outside with no adequate shading and water, to report it.

According to state law, it is illegal for a dog to be tethered outside for more than 30 minutes when the temperature is 90 degrees or higher, and must have shade and water.

Humane society police officers can be reached Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 724-775-7501, ext. 110. For emergency situations, or incidents after hours and on weekends, call 911.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Beaver County Times. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

