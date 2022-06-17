ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: We are in this together

My heart hurts as I witness the increasing violence and hatred in our world, our own community. Some days I do not even read the news as it becomes overwhelming. How much harder it is to be hostile, angry, mean to one another. The Lord has created each one of us for a purpose and that is to love one another. This principle needs to be No. 1 in all our hearts and minds.

A simple act of kindness — holding the door, letting someone merge in front of you in traffic, a smile — costs nothing but can have a lasting impact. A friend shared her coping method — pause, silence, listen — when talking with another whose views differ. We do not have to always agree but we can be respectful.

I do not know what any of you are going through just as you do not know my private story. What I do know is that we are in this together and need to take a stand to make a difference together.

I am a wife, mother, grammy and love my family more than anything. The joy I feel from watching the smile on the grandbabies’ faces is indescribable. I am a proud American; how fortunate we are to live in our country of such freedom and opportunity that my family helps defend.

Most importantly I am a Christian, a child of God. I am not a Pollyanna and some may be scoffing as they read my letter. But I feel convicted to say we all need to slow down and love one another as Christ loves us.

— Michelle Rasbeck, Bluewater Bay

